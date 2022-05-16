|
Bilfinger SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Christina
|Last name(s):
|Johansson
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005909006
b) Nature of the transaction
|Allocation of 18,558 shares by Bilfinger SE as part of an Executive Board remuneration program (Long-Term Incentive Program 2019 - 2021)
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|
|68163 Mannheim
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|
|
