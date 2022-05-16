Log in
BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
05/16 11:30:02 am EDT
27.55 EUR   -1.47%
BILFINGER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:47aBILFINGER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:28aBilfinger decides to start the share buyback program of up to EUR 100 million from July 1, 2022
AQ
Bilfinger SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/16/2022 | 10:55am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.05.2022 / 16:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christina
Last name(s): Johansson

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bilfinger SE

b) LEI
529900H0HULEN2BZ4604 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005909006

b) Nature of the transaction
Allocation of 18,558 shares by Bilfinger SE as part of an Executive Board remuneration program (Long-Term Incentive Program 2019 - 2021)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75109  16.05.2022 

© EQS 2022
