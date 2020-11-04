Log in
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/04/2020 | 04:15am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.11.2020 / 10:12
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Bilfinger SE
Street: Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
Postal code: 68163
City: Mannheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Equity collateral received

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Oct 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3,01 % 0,03 % 3,04 % 44209042
Previous notification 2,07 % 0,00 % 2,07 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005909006 0 1329974 0,00 % 3,01 %
Total 1329974 3,01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall 13000 0,03 %
    Total 13000 0,03 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0,00 %
      Total 0 0,00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Equity collateral received via transfer of title. 

Date
03 Nov 2020


04.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1145158  04.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1145158&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 3 458 M 4 026 M 4 026 M
Net income 2020 -49,1 M -57,1 M -57,1 M
Net Debt 2020 71,4 M 83,1 M 83,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,3x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 673 M 789 M 783 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 31 533
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart BILFINGER SE
Duration : Period :
Bilfinger SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,00 €
Last Close Price 16,70 €
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Blades Chairman-Executive Board
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Duncan Hall Chief Operating Officer
Christina Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Brückner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILFINGER SE-51.71%789
VINCI SA-26.93%46 030
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.19%31 989
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.75%18 315
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-27.04%17 506
FERROVIAL, S.A.-26.77%16 123
