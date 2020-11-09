|
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11/09/2020 | 02:10am EST
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.11.2020 / 08:05
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Bilfinger SE
|Street:
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|Postal code:
|68163
|City:
|Mannheim
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900H0HULEN2BZ4604
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): George Kounelakis
Date of birth: 13 Nov 1973
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|7.57 %
|4.46 %
|12.03 %
|44209042
|Previous notification
|8.67 %
|5.65 %
|14.33 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005909006
|0
|3345517
|0.00 %
|7.57 %
|Total
|3345517
|7.57 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Contract for Difference
|n/a
|n/a
|Cash
|1973046
|4.46 %
|
|
|
|Total
|1973046
|4.46 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|George Kounelakis
| %
| %
| %
|ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP
| %
| %
| %
|ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited
| %
| %
| %
|ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|ENA Investment Capital LLP
|7.57 %
| %
|12.03 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|George Kounelakis
| %
| %
| %
|ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP
| %
| %
| %
|ENA Investment Capital (GP) Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP
|7.57 %
| %
|12.03 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
Date
09.11.2020
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|
|68163 Mannheim
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|
|All news about BILFINGER SE
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
3 458 M
4 114 M
4 114 M
|Net income 2020
|
-49,1 M
-58,4 M
-58,4 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
71,4 M
84,9 M
84,9 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-14,0x
|Yield 2020
|0,60%
|
|Capitalization
|
770 M
916 M
916 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,24x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,23x
|Nbr of Employees
|31 533
|Free-Float
|91,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
24,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
19,12 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
88,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
25,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-13,7%