Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bilfinger SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/22/2021 | 03:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.04.2021 / 21:12
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Bilfinger SE
Street: Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
Postal code: 68163
City: Mannheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Apr 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.76 % 0.002038044615 % 2.77 % 44209042
Previous notification 3.12 % 0.83 % 3.95 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005909006 0 1221728 0.00 % 2.76 %
Total 1221728 2.76 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 481 0 %
    Total 481 0.001088012719 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Retail Structured Product From 28.11.2069 to 17.03.2071 at any time Cash 420 0 %
      Total 420 0.000950031896 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Please note that the reason for notification selected relates to the specific activity which occurred on the Date on which threshold was crossed or reached and which contributed to the triggering of the notification obligation and therefore may not also correspond to the comparison of New & Previous notification % values in the Total Positions section 

Date
21 Apr 2021


22.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1187444  22.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187444&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about BILFINGER SE
03:13pBILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
03:13pDGAP-PVR  : Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
04/19BILFINGER SE  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/16BILFINGER SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/15BILFINGER  : Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase
PU
04/13BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
04/12BILFINGER  : expands cooperation with Saudi Electricity Company
PU
04/08BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
04/06DGAP-PVR  : Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
04/06BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 802 M 4 566 M 4 566 M
Net income 2021 30,5 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
Net cash 2021 348 M 418 M 418 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 1 126 M 1 353 M 1 352 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 28 893
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart BILFINGER SE
Duration : Period :
Bilfinger SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,60 €
Last Close Price 27,94 €
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christina Johansson Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Duncan Hall Chief Operating Officer
Dorothée Anna Deuring Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ralph Heck Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILFINGER SE8.04%1 355
VINCI7.45%59 444
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.02%33 426
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.41%24 812
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.17%22 929
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.08%19 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ