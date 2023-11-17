Market Closed -
Communiqué officiel de BILFINGER SE
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
November 17, 2023 at 12:14 pm EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.11.2023 / 18:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
Bilfinger SE Street:
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1 Postal code:
68163 City:
Mannheim Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900H0HULEN2BZ4604 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights X
Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Cevian Capital II GP Limited City of registered office, country: St. Helier, Jersey 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Cevian Capital Partners Limited 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
26.61 %
0.00 %
26.61 %
37606372 Previous notification
27.39 %
0.00 %
27.39 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0005909006
0
10,006,225
0.00 %
26.61 % Total
10,006,225
26.61 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Cevian Capital II GP Limited
%
%
% -Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P.
%
%
% -Cevian Capital Partners Limited
24.92 %
%
24.92 % -Cevian Capital II GP Limited
%
%
% -Cevian Capital II Co-Investment Fund L.P.
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1776285 17.11.2023 CET/CEST
Bilfinger SE is a Germany-based international industrial services provider. The Company provides customized engineering and services to customers in the process industry. Its Industrial business segment includes industrial maintenance; insulation, scaffolding and painting; oil and gas, and engineering solutions. The Industrial business segment includes activities, such as design, development and erection of industrial facilities; maintenance and repair of industrial plants; project management; assembly and installation of plant components; design, development and implementation of automation solutions, and insulation, surface and corrosion protection, industrial scaffolding. Its Power business segment includes activities, such as repair, maintenance, efficiency enhancements and service life extensions, as well as the demolition of existing power plants, and design, manufacture and assembly of components for power plant systems with a focus on boilers and high-pressure piping systems.
More about the company
