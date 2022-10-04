EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback



04.10.2022 / 11:59 CET/CEST

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 14. Interim Reporting

In the time period from September 26, 2022 until and including September 30, 2022, a number of 116,221 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 26 September 2022 25,000 26.8910 27 September 2022 20,000 27.0134 28 September 2022 25,000 26.4232 29 September 2022 21,221 26.4665 30 September 2022 25,000 25.9216

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including September 30, 2022, amounts to 2,483,508 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.