  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bilfinger SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:10 2022-10-04 am EDT
26.67 EUR   +2.97%
06:01aBilfinger Se : Share Buyback
EQ
09/26Bilfinger Se : Share Buyback
EQ
09/20BILFINGER : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

10/04/2022 | 06:01am EDT
EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

04.10.2022 / 11:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 14. Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from September 26, 2022 until and including September 30, 2022, a number of 116,221 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR]
26 September 2022 25,000 26.8910
27 September 2022 20,000 27.0134
28 September 2022 25,000 26.4232
29 September 2022 21,221 26.4665
30 September 2022 25,000 25.9216

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including September 30, 2022, amounts to 2,483,508 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.

 


04.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1456377

 
End of News EQS News Service

1456377  04.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456377&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 989 M 3 925 M 3 925 M
Net income 2022 83,0 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
Net cash 2022 349 M 343 M 343 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 996 M 980 M 980 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 30 566
Free-Float 99,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,90 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Schulz Chief Executive Officer
Matti Jäkel Chief Financial Officer
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank H. Lutz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Brückner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILFINGER SE-13.38%980
VINCI-10.04%46 404
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.99%31 350
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%30 357
QUANTA SERVICES11.10%18 786
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.67%17 149