    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:37 2022-11-30 am EST
27.37 EUR   +0.40%
11/23Bilfinger Finalizes $104 Million Share Buyback
MT
11/23Bilfinger Se : Acquisition of own shares - final notice
EQ
11/23Bilfinger Se : Share buyback 2022 – termination and completion notice
EQ
Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

11/30/2022 | 09:25am EST
EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

30.11.2022 / 15:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 22. Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from November 21, 2022 until and including November 23, 2022, a number of 83,041 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR]
21 November 2022 35,000 27.0206
22 November 2022 35,000 27.2315
23 November 2022 13,041 27.7457

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including November 23, 2022, amounts to 3,509,863 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.

 


30.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1502139

 
End of News EQS News Service

1502139  30.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502139&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
