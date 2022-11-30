EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback



30.11.2022 / 15:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 22. Interim Reporting

In the time period from November 21, 2022 until and including November 23, 2022, a number of 83,041 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 21 November 2022 35,000 27.0206 22 November 2022 35,000 27.2315 23 November 2022 13,041 27.7457

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including November 23, 2022, amounts to 3,509,863 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.