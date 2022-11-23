Advanced search
    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:54 2022-11-23 pm EST
27.78 EUR   +1.31%
27.78 EUR   +1.31%
Bilfinger SE: Share buyback 2022 – termination and completion notice

11/23/2022 | 01:35pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE: Share buyback 2022 – termination and completion notice

23-Nov-2022 / 19:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE has today completed the buyback of its own shares with a volume of EUR 100 million. The intention of this buyback as from July 1, 2022 was published with the ad hoc release of May 13, 2022 already. In the period from July 1, 2022 up to and including today a total of 3,509,863 of the company’s own shares (8.55 per cent of the share capital of Bilfinger SE) with a total value of EUR 99,999,977.60 (not including supplementary costs of acquisition) were acquired. This corresponds to an average price of EUR 28.49 (not including supplementary costs of acquisition) per re-acquired share.

The share buyback was announced by notice on June 27, 2022 and originally limited until March 17, 2023 at the latest. The buyback program was to end as soon as a maximum of 4,103,732 shares (10 per cent of the issued shares) at a maximum acquisition price of EUR 100 million (not including supplementary costs of acquisition) had been bought back. This limit was reached today. The acquisition of the shares was carried out by financial institution BNP Paribas Exane, commissioned by the company, over the stock exchange.

Details regarding the share buyback program are published on the Bilfinger SE website at the following link:
https://www.bilfinger.com/en/investors/shares-bond-and-rating/share-buyback/

 

Contact:
Bilfinger SE – Investor Relations
Bettina Schneider
Head of Corporate Treasury & Investor Relations
Phone: +49 621 459-2377
Email: bettina.schneider@bilfinger.com

23-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1495065

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1495065  23-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1495065&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
