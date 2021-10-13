Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bilfinger SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bilfinger : and Hydrogenious become partners to enable safe and efficient hydrogen transport

10/13/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 13, 2021

  • Strategic partnership for industrial scaling of Hydrogenious' LOHC plant systems
  • Joint large-volume hydrogen projects to be realised

International industrial services provider Bilfinger and LOHC market pioneer Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies ("Hydrogenious LOHC") are entering into a strategic partnership and pooling their complementary expertise. The companies aim to make green hydrogen commercially available on a large scale in Europe by offering a turnkey, stationary Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) plant infrastructure based on Hydrogenious' proprietary technology. For the owners or operators of these systems of hydrogen storage and hydrogen release facilities, the partners aim to provide one-stop services in engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and maintenance.

"As long-term partners at equal level, we want to contribute to further advancing the energy transition," says Christina Johansson, Interim CEO and CFO of Bilfinger. "Green hydrogen plays a crucial role as a sustainable energy source for our customers and for European countries to achieve their climate goals. With the appropriate scaling, Hydrogenious' LOHC technology can become a game-changing solution for this."

"With Bilfinger, we are gaining our partner of choice for the turnkey construction of large-scale LOHC plants with comprehensive expertise in engineering, installation and maintenance," says Dr Daniel Teichmann, founder and CEO of Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies. "Our partnership positions us perfectly for the market ramp-up in the hydrogen economy. By further improving the competitiveness of our technology through scale-up and standardisation, all players in the future green hydrogen value chains will benefit."

For the flexible transport of hydrogen, Hydrogenious' LOHC technology is both an efficient and safe solution: In its storage plants, the hydrogen is chemically bonded to the LOHC material benzyltoluene, a thermal oil. This carrier oil can be transported under ambient conditions in conventional and existing logistics infrastructures comparable to the delivery of e.g. petroleum or diesel. Once at the hydrogen consumer, the hydrogen is released from the LOHC in Hydrogenious' release plants (in the appropriate purity as required), while the carrier material is reused many hundreds of times in the cycle. Thus, the Hydrogenious LOHC technology has significant advantages over other technologies for transporting hydrogen.

Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies had shipped its first LOHC storage and release facilities for commercial use to the US in 2018. A demonstration plant was previously in operation at Fraunhofer IAO in Stuttgart. Construction of an industrial-scale LOHC storage plant at Chempark Dormagen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne) is scheduled to begin in 2023/2024 - at the same time the world's largest facility of this kind (hydrogen storage in LOHC: approx. 1,800 tonnes per year). For the construction of the plant, Bilfinger is providing services in the areas of basic engineering, civil engineering and support in applying for permits at the chemical park.

Disclaimer

Bilfinger SE published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BILFINGER SE
09/21BILFINGER : supports textile-recycling innovator Renewcell
PU
09/16BILFINGER : wins major maintenance order from OMV
PU
09/09BILFINGER : awarded 15 million contract by pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline
PU
09/02BILFINGER : delivers engineering services for Porthos CO2 storage project
PU
08/20DGAP-AFR : Bilfinger SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
DJ
08/17BILFINGER : supports Boehringer Ingelheim in the construction of a veterinary vaccine prod..
PU
08/12BILFINGER : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
08/12BILFINGER : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
08/12Bilfinger Seeks Acquisitions
CI
08/12BILFINGER : Unveils Plans For Excess Capital
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BILFINGER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 871 M 4 471 M 4 471 M
Net income 2021 70,6 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net cash 2021 214 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 1 166 M 1 346 M 1 347 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 29 692
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart BILFINGER SE
Duration : Period :
Bilfinger SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 28,94 €
Average target price 31,47 €
Spread / Average Target 8,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christina Johansson Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Duncan Hall Chief Operating Officer
Frank H. Lutz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Brückner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILFINGER SE11.91%1 346
VINCI10.07%59 365
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.42%31 974
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.02%31 027
FERROVIAL, S.A.15.31%22 096
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%19 418