Bilfinger : Annual Report 2020

Contents 2 Contents To our shareholders 4 A A.1 Letter to shareholders 5 A.2 Executive Board of Bilfinger SE 9 A.3 Report of the Supervisory Board 10 A.4 Corporate Governance 23 A.5 Bilfinger in the capital market 54 Combined management report 58 B B.1 The Bilfinger Group 60 B.2 Economic report 64 B.3 Risk and opportunity report 99 B.4 Outlook 121 B.5 Takeover-relevant information pursuant to Section 289a 128 and Section 315a of the German Commercial Code (HGB) B.6 Executive Board remuneration 133 Consolidated financial statements 134 C C.1 Consolidated income statement 135 C.2 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 136 C.3 Consolidated balance sheet 137 C.4 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 138 C.5 Consolidated statement of cash flows 139 C.6 Notes to the consolidated financial statements 140 Explanations and additional information 209 D D.1 Responsibility statement 210 D.2 Reproduction of the auditor's report 211 D.3 Return-on-capital-employed controlling 220 D.4 Boards of the company 222 Non-financial report 227 E E.1 Non-financial aspects of business operations 228 E.2 Governance 232 E.3 People 241 E.4 Planet 249 E.5 Customers 250 E.6 Auditor's report 254 Ten-year overview 257 Financial calendar 259 Imprint 260

Notices and disclaimer

This Annual Report takes the form of a financial report; it focuses on the significant and legally required information.

The Outlook, chapter B.4, contains forward-looking statements which reflect the assessment of the Executive Board at this point in time with regard to future events and developments on the basis of current information, planning, assumptions and expectations. These statements are marked by formulations such as 'expect', 'want', 'seek', 'in-tend', 'plan', 'believe', 'evaluate', 'assume', 'in future', 'intention' or similar terms.

All forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report are inherently subject to uncertainties and risks, in particular because they depend on factors beyond our control. Such risks are described under chapter B.3 Risk and opportunity report, but are not limited to those stated. The actual developments in the future may deviate substan-tially from the forecasts and forward-looking statements made here. Bilfinger cannot provide any guarantee that the expectations and goals implicitly or explicitly expressed in the forward-looking statements will be achieved.

We also do not assume any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements or, in the case of devia-tions in the actual future developments, to correct them.

In addition to the key figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Bilfinger also presents pro-forma key figures (for example adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net profit, EBITA, EBITA adjusted, EBITA margin, EBITA margin ad-justed, return) which are neither part of the financial-accounting regulations nor subject to them. These pro-forma key figures are to be seen as a sup-plement, but not as a substitute for the disclosures required by IFRS. The pro-forma key figures are based on the definitions provided in this Annual Report. Other companies may calculate these key figures differently.

Due to the rounding of the disclosed figures, it is possible that individual figures do not precisely add up to the totals provided and that percentage figures provided do not precisely reflect the absolute values that they relate to.

This Annual Report is also available in English. In case of any deviations from the German version, the German version of the Annual Report shall prevail.

