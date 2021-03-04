Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bilfinger SE    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bilfinger : Annual Report 2020

03/04/2021 | 04:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL REPORT BILFINGER SE

2020

Bilfinger SE

Annual Report 2020

Contents

2

Contents

To our shareholders

4

A

A.1

Letter to shareholders

5

A.2

Executive Board of Bilfinger SE

9

A.3

Report of the Supervisory Board

10

A.4

Corporate Governance

23

A.5

Bilfinger in the capital market

54

Combined management report

58

B

B.1

The Bilfinger Group

60

B.2

Economic report

64

B.3

Risk and opportunity report

99

B.4

Outlook

121

B.5

Takeover-relevant information pursuant to Section 289a

128

and Section 315a of the German Commercial Code (HGB)

B.6

Executive Board remuneration

133

Consolidated financial statements

134

C

C.1

Consolidated income statement

135

C.2

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

136

C.3

Consolidated balance sheet

137

C.4

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

138

C.5

Consolidated statement of cash flows

139

C.6

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

140

Explanations and additional information

209

D

D.1

Responsibility statement

210

D.2

Reproduction of the auditor's report

211

D.3

Return-on-capital-employed controlling

220

D.4

Boards of the company

222

Non-financial report

227

E

E.1

Non-financial aspects of business operations

228

E.2

Governance

232

E.3

People

241

E.4

Planet

249

E.5

Customers

250

E.6

Auditor's report

254

Ten-year overview

257

Financial calendar

259

Imprint

260

Notices and disclaimer

This Annual Report takes the form of a financial report; it focuses on the significant and legally required information.

The Outlook, chapter B.4, contains forward-looking statements which reflect the assessment of the Executive Board at this point in time with regard to future events and developments on the basis of current information, planning, assumptions and expectations. These statements are marked by formulations such as 'expect', 'want', 'seek', 'in-tend', 'plan', 'believe', 'evaluate', 'assume', 'in future', 'intention' or similar terms.

All forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report are inherently subject to uncertainties and risks, in particular because they depend on factors beyond our control. Such risks are described under chapter B.3 Risk and opportunity report, but are not limited to those stated. The actual developments in the future may deviate substan-tially from the forecasts and forward-looking statements made here. Bilfinger cannot provide any guarantee that the expectations and goals implicitly or explicitly expressed in the forward-looking statements will be achieved.

We also do not assume any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements or, in the case of devia-tions in the actual future developments, to correct them.

In addition to the key figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Bilfinger also presents pro-forma key figures (for example adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net profit, EBITA, EBITA adjusted, EBITA margin, EBITA margin ad-justed, return) which are neither part of the financial-accounting regulations nor subject to them. These pro-forma key figures are to be seen as a sup-plement, but not as a substitute for the disclosures required by IFRS. The pro-forma key figures are based on the definitions provided in this Annual Report. Other companies may calculate these key figures differently.

Due to the rounding of the disclosed figures, it is possible that individual figures do not precisely add up to the totals provided and that percentage figures provided do not precisely reflect the absolute values that they relate to.

This Annual Report is also available in English. In case of any deviations from the German version, the German version of the Annual Report shall prevail.

Bilfinger SE

Annual Report 2020

4

A.1

Letter to shareholders

5

A.2

Executive Board of Bilfinger SE

9

A.3

Report of the Supervisory Board

10

A.4

Corporate Governance

23

A.4.1

Declaration of corporate governance and corporate governance report

23

A.4.2

Remuneration report (part of the combined management report)

40

A.5

Bilfinger in the capital market

54

A To our shareholders

A To our shareholders

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bilfinger SE published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BILFINGER SE
04:05aBILFINGER  : Annual Report 2020
PU
03/02BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
03/02BILFINGER  : Bundling strengths Three Bilfinger units brought together under one..
AQ
03/01BUNDLING STRENGTHS : Three Bilfinger units brought together under one roof
PU
02/25MARKET CHATTER : AXA, 17 Others Walk Away from Nord Stream 2 Project in Fear of ..
MT
02/24EXCLUSIVE : Baker Hughes, AXA Group, 16 others quit Nord Stream 2 pipeline - U.S..
RE
02/24BILFINGER  : Qubicon software passes industrial field test advanced process cont..
AQ
02/23BILFINGER'S QUBICON® SOFTWARE PASSES : advanced process control in the biotech i..
PU
02/16BILFINGER  : Gets a Neutral rating from Independant Research
MD
02/16BILFINGER  : uses smart software to digitize LANXESS plant documentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 481 M 4 196 M 4 196 M
Net income 2020 26,9 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
Net Debt 2020 69,6 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 131x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 1 209 M 1 460 M 1 457 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 29 375
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart BILFINGER SE
Duration : Period :
Bilfinger SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,75 €
Last Close Price 30,00 €
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target -7,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christina Johansson Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Duncan Hall Chief Operating Officer
Dorothée Anna Deuring Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ralph Heck Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILFINGER SE16.01%1 460
VINCI SA7.94%59 925
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.01%32 572
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED16.24%28 838
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.82%20 633
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.74%18 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ