29.09.2023 / 16:12 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Thomas Last name(s): Schulz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bilfinger SE

b) LEI

529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005909006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 31.58 EUR 9537.16 EUR 31.58 EUR 2747.46 EUR 31.58 EUR 13232.02 EUR 31.58 EUR 12253.04 EUR 31.58 EUR 1579.00 EUR 31.58 EUR 8905.56 EUR 31.58 EUR 88076.62 EUR 31.58 EUR 3600.12 EUR 31.58 EUR 35338.02 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 31.5800 EUR 175269.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

28/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

