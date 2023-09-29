Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.09.2023 / 16:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:Dr.
First name:Thomas
Last name(s):Schulz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bilfinger SE

b) LEI
529900H0HULEN2BZ4604 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0005909006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
32.10 EUR1605.00 EUR
32.10 EUR3210.00 EUR
32.10 EUR1605.00 EUR
32.10 EUR1605.00 EUR
32.20 EUR1610.00 EUR
32.20 EUR3123.40 EUR
32.20 EUR138782.00 EUR
32.20 EUR8050.00 EUR
32.20 EUR1964.20 EUR
32.20 EUR10690.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
32.1953 EUR172245.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Xetra
MIC:XETR


Language:English
Company:Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet:http://www.bilfinger.com

 
