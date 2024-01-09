

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.01.2024 / 14:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Thomas Last name(s): Schulz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bilfinger SE

b) LEI

529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005909006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 34.34 EUR 3811.74 EUR 34.34 EUR 30116.18 EUR 34.34 EUR 8585.00 EUR 34.34 EUR 60507.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 34.3400 EUR 103020.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

