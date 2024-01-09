Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.01.2024 / 14:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Schulz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bilfinger SE

b) LEI
529900H0HULEN2BZ4604 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005909006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
34.34 EUR 3811.74 EUR
34.34 EUR 30116.18 EUR
34.34 EUR 8585.00 EUR
34.34 EUR 60507.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
34.3400 EUR 103020.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet:http://www.bilfinger.com

 
88735  09.01.2024 CET/CEST

