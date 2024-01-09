

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.01.2024 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Matti Last name(s): Jäkel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bilfinger SE

b) LEI

529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005909006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 34.28 EUR 7301.64 EUR 34.30 EUR 5625.20 EUR 34.32 EUR 9266.40 EUR 34.34 EUR 4635.90 EUR 34.36 EUR 9930.04 EUR 34.38 EUR 15299.10 EUR 34.40 EUR 25077.60 EUR 34.42 EUR 15626.68 EUR 34.44 EUR 10366.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 34.3763 EUR 103129.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

09.01.2024 CET/CEST

