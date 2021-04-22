DGAP-PVR : Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the
objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-04-22 / 21:12
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: Bilfinger SE
Street: Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
Postal code: 68163
City: Mannheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900H0HULEN2BZ4604
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Apr 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 2.76 % 0.002038044615 % 2.77 % 44209042
Previous 3.12 % 0.83 % 3.95 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005909006 0 1221728 0.00 % 2.76 %
Total 1221728 2.76 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights
maturity date period absolute in %
Right of recall over securities lending at any time at any time 481 0 %
agreements
Total 481 0.001088012719
%
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
date period settlement absolute in %
Retail Structured From 28.11.2069 to at any time Cash 420 0 %
Product 17.03.2071
Total 420 0.000950031896
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley
International Holdings % % %
Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
International Limited
Morgan Stanley Investments % % %
(UK)
Morgan Stanley & Co. % % %
International plc
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services % % %
Corp.
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital % % %
Management, LLC
Morgan Stanley Domestic % % %
Holdings, Inc.
E*TRADE Financial % % %
Holdings, LLC
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Please note that the reason for notification selected relates to the specific activity which occurred on the Date on
which threshold was crossed or reached and which contributed to the triggering of the notification obligation and
therefore may not also correspond to the comparison of New & Previous notification % values in the Total Positions
section
Date
21 Apr 2021
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
