Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bilfinger SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/25/2021 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE 
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-06-25 / 17:58 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Bilfinger SE 
 
 Street:                         Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1 
 
 Postal code:                    68163 
 
 City:                           Mannheim 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900H0HULEN2BZ4604 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Cevian Capital II GP Ltd 
 City of registered office, country: St Helier, Jersey 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 Cevian Capital Partners Limited 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 21 Jun 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                              24.98 %                     0.00 %      24.98 %                             44209042 
 
 Previous                         26.11 %                        0 %      26.11 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0005909006               0       11044079         0.00 %        24.98 % 
 
 Total                   11044079                       24.98 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 Cevian Capital II GP Ltd                            %                                       %                       % 
 
 Cevian Capital II Master                            %                                       %                       % 
 Fund L.P. 
 
 Cevian Capital Partners                       23.19 %                                       %                 23.19 % 
 Limited 
 
 
 
 Cevian Capital II GP                                %                                       %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Cevian Capital II                                   %                                       %                       % 
 Co-Investment Fund L.P. 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 25 Jun 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-25 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Bilfinger SE 
              Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1 
              68163 Mannheim 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://www.bilfinger.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1212242 2021-06-25

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212242&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

All news about BILFINGER SE
12:00pDGAP-PVR  : Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
12:00pBILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
06/11DGAP-PVR  : Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
06/11BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
06/08PRESS RELEASE : ABOUT YOU Holding AG: ABOUT YOU sets price range for its planned..
DJ
06/04BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
06/01BILFINGER  : optimizes production of pharmaceuticals from blood plasma
PU
05/28BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
05/26BILFINGER  : increases energy efficiency in one of Europe's largest chemical pla..
PU
05/19BILFINGER  : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 818 M 4 566 M 4 566 M
Net income 2021 38,6 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net cash 2021 297 M 355 M 355 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 1 023 M 1 220 M 1 223 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 28 893
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart BILFINGER SE
Duration : Period :
Bilfinger SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 25,38 €
Average target price 35,74 €
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christina Johansson Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Duncan Hall Chief Operating Officer
Ralph Heck Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Frank H. Lutz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILFINGER SE-1.86%1 220
VINCI15.43%64 117
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.01%31 580
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED16.82%28 486
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.26%22 318
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.38%18 819