ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Swiss major bank UBS has upgraded Bilfinger from "neutral" to "buy" and raised its price target from 40 to 42 euros. Analyst Rayna Kumar described the papers of the industrial services provider as a "value opportunity" in a study presented on Thursday. He says the price is now no longer pricing in operating margin targets, ignoring the potential for improvement in 2024 and, above all, the medium-term outlook./ag/ajx

Publication of the original study: 28.06.2023 / 21:49 / GMT

First disclosure of the original study: 28.06.2023 / 21:49 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------