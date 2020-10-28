Log in
NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Bilia AB (publ)    BILI A   SE0009921588

BILIA AB (PUBL)

(BILI A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 10/27 12:29:46 pm
108.8 SEK   +4.31%
03:35aBILIA : Third quarter 2020
PU
03:30aBILIA : Third quarter 2020
AQ
10/21BILIA : Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
Bilia : Third quarter 2020

10/28/2020 | 03:35am EDT
Third quarter 2020
2020-10-28

Strong results for the Service Business and used cars

Third quarter 2020

  • Net turnover amounted to SEK 7,559 M (6,805), an increase of 11 per cent.
  • Operational earnings amounted to SEK 402 M (280), an increase of 44 per cent.
  • The improvement in profit was mainly attributable to the Service Business and high demand for used cars. The operation in Norway reported an increase in profit of a full SEK 75 M.
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 281 M (188) and earnings per share to SEK 2.80 (1.85).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 1,148 M (473) and was positively affected by significantly lower working capital.

Nine months 2020

  • Net turnover amounted to SEK 21,786 M (21,105).
  • Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,016 M (824).
  • Profit for the period amounted to SEK 661 M (545) and earnings per share to SEK 6.60 (5.40).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 2,877 M (1,152).

Events after the balance sheet date

  • Since the end of the quarter, the spread of COVID-19 has increased in the countries where we operate, and it remains an uncertainty for the fourth quarter.

For further information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Gothenburg, 28 October 2020
Bilia AB (publ)
Board of Directors and Managing Director

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 28 October 2020, at 08:30 CET.

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car dealership chains, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars and transport vehicles plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway.

Bilia's Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. The Service Business comprises workshop services, spare parts, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia's Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars and transport vehicles, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia and Alpine and transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia's Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes.

Disclaimer

Bilia AB published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 07:34:00 UTC

