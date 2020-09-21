Bilia () : announces tender offer regarding certain outstanding senior unsecured notes and considers issuance of new senior unsecured notes

2020-09-21

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW

Bilia AB (publ) (the 'Issuer') is offering holders of the Issuer's outstanding notes outlined below (the 'Notes') to tender their Notes for purchase by the Issuer for cash (the 'Tender Offer') at the purchase price set out below, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The Notes will be repurchased subject to the terms and conditions described in a tender information document dated 21 September 2020 (the 'Tender Information Document').

Description of the Notes / ISIN / Issued Amount / Outstanding Amount / Minimum Denomination / Purchase Price

2016/2021 Sr Unsec FRN / SE0008186886 / SEK 1,000,000,000 / SEK 500,000,000 /

SEK 1,000,000/ 100,9%

The full terms and conditions of the Tender Offer can be found in the Tender Information Document, which is available in the following link: https://www.bilia.com/en/investors/bonds/

In connection with the Tender Offer, the Issuer announces that it contemplates to issue new SEK denominated senior unsecured notes of up to SEK 500,000,000 under a framework of SEK 1,500,000,000 with an expected tenor of 5 years (the 'New Notes'), subject to market conditions.

The Tender Offer expires at 12:00 CEST on 24 September 2020, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Issuer. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur at or around 1 October 2020. The Issuer's repurchase of Notes is conditional upon a successful issue of New Notes.

Holders of Notes who accept the Tender Offer will be eligible to receive a priority in the allocation of the New Notes, subject to the terms set out in the Tender Information Document.

The Issuer has mandated DNB Markets a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch and Nordea Bank Abp as joint arrangers and bookrunners in respect of the issuance of the New Notes and as dealer managers and tender agents for the Tender Offer.



Attachment: The Tender Information Document

Dealer Managers and Tender Agents:



DNB Markets a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch: +46 704 93 48 68, bond.syndicate@dnb.no

Nordea Bank Abp: +45 6161 2996, NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com



For further information, please contact the issuer at:

Kristina Franzén

CFO/ Ekonomidirektör

kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Telephone: +46 10-497 73 40

Gothenburg September 21, 2020

Bilia AB (publ)

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish securities markets act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on September 21 2020.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car dealership chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2019 and had about 5,000 employees.