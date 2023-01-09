Bilibili : INDEX TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K

BILIBILI INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share data) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$

Note 2(d) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 7,523,108 5,466,115 768,414 Time deposits 7,632,334 11,946,427 1,679,402 Accounts receivable, net 1,382,328 1,298,075 182,480 Amount due from related parties 2,041,316 1,728,527 242,992 Prepayments and other current assets 2,807,048 2,382,487 334,926 Short-term investments investments 15,060,722 6,528,634 917,781 Total current assets 36,446,856 29,350,265 4,125,995 Non-current assets: assets: Property and equipment, net 1,350,256 1,383,123 194,436 Production cost, net 1,083,772 1,758,955 247,270 Intangible assets, net 3,835,600 4,584,414 644,467 Deferred tax assets 36,355 36,355 5,111 Goodwill 2,338,303 2,725,130 383,093 Long-term investments, net investments, net 5,502,524 5,907,854 830,513 Other long-term assets 1,459,485 1,854,357 260,681 non-current assets Totalassets 15,606,295 18,250,188 2,565,571 Total assets 52,053,151 47,600,453 6,691,566 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable 4,360,906 4,730,920 665,062 Salary and welfare payable 995,451 991,170 139,336 Taxes payable 203,770 253,289 35,607 Short-term loan and current portion of long-term debt 1,232,106 6,953,943 977,570 Deferred revenue 2,645,389 2,853,111 401,084 Accrued liabilities and other payables 2,416,955 2,052,393 288,522 Amount due to related parties 216,434 94,661 13,307 Total current liabilities 12,071,011 17,929,487 2,520,488 Non-current liabilities: liabilities: Long-term debt 17,784,092 12,301,692 1,729,344 Other long-term liabilities 481,982 825,754 116,083 non-current liabilities Totalliabilities 18,266,074 13,127,446 1,845,427 Total liabilities 30,337,085 31,056,933 4,365,915 F-2

BILIBILI INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued) (All amounts in thousands, except for share data) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 RMB RMB US$

Note 2(d) Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares: 0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 83,715,114 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; US$0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 83,715,114 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022) Class Y Ordinary Shares (US$par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 83,715,114 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; US$0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 83,715,114 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022) 52 52 7 Class Z Ordinary Shares (US$0.0001 par value; 9,800,000,000 shares authorized, 309,656,738 shares issued, 306,889,473 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021; US$0.0001 par value; 9,800,000,000 shares authorized, 316,201,738 shares issued, 310,103,538 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022) 199 200 28 paid-in capital Additionalcapital 35,929,961 36,368,270 5,112,570 Statutory reserves 24,621 24,621 3,461 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) /income (279,862 ) 119,899 16,855 Accumulated deficit (13,971,304 ) (19,973,663 ) (2,807,853 ) Total Bilibili Inc.'s shareholders' equity 21,703,667 16,539,379 2,325,068 Noncontrolling interests 12,399 4,141 583 Total shareholders' equity 21,716,066 16,543,520 2,325,651 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 52,053,151 47,600,453 6,691,566 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-3 Table of Contents

BILIBILI INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Nine Months Ended September 30 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB US$ Note 2(d) Net revenues Mobile games 3,795,576 3,875,385 544,793 Value-added services 5,040,368 6,365,361 894,828 Advertising 2,935,805 3,553,856 499,593 E-commerce and others and others 1,831,152 1,962,079 275,825 Total net revenues 13,602,901 15,756,681 2,215,039 Cost of revenues (10,657,556 ) (13,156,939 ) (1,849,573 ) Gross profit 2,945,345 2,599,742 365,466 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (4,033,248 ) (3,654,596 ) (513,755 ) General and administrative expenses (1,299,386 ) (1,704,327 ) (239,590 ) Research and development expenses (2,042,245 ) (3,271,561 ) (459,909 ) Total operating expenses (7,374,879 ) (8,630,484 ) (1,213,254 ) Loss from operations (4,429,534 ) (6,030,742 ) (847,788 ) Other (expense)/income: Investment loss, net (including impairments) (100,852 ) (365,670 ) (51,405 ) Interest income 43,784 172,745 24,284 Interest expense (105,370 ) (187,365 ) (26,339 ) Exchange losses (19,560 ) (84,393 ) (11,864 ) Others, net (38,938 ) 568,492 79,917 Total other (expense)/income, net (220,936 ) 103,809 14,593 Loss before tax (4,650,470 ) (5,926,933 ) (833,195 ) Income tax (62,502 ) (83,684 ) (11,764 ) Net loss (4,712,972 ) (6,010,617 ) (844,959 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 11,758 8,258 1,161 Net loss attributable to the Bilibili Inc.'s shareholders (4,701,214 ) (6,002,359 ) (843,798 ) Net loss (4,712,972 ) (6,010,617 ) (844,959 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Foreign currency translation adjustments (174,120 ) 399,761 56,197 Total other comprehensive loss (174,120 ) 399,761 56,197 Total comprehensive loss (4,887,092 ) (5,610,856 ) (788,762 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 11,758 8,258 1,161 Comprehensive loss attributable to the Bilibili Inc.'s shareholders (4,875,334 ) (5,602,598 ) (787,601 ) Net loss per share, basic (12.50 ) (15.22 ) (2.14 ) Net loss per share, diluted (12.50 ) (15.22 ) (2.14 ) Net loss per ADS, basic (12.50 ) (15.22 ) (2.14 ) Net loss per ADS, diluted (12.50 ) (15.22 ) (2.14 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares, basic 376,073,065 394,452,475 394,452,475 Weighted average number of ordinary shares, diluted 376,073,065 394,452,475 394,452,475 Weighted average number of ADS, basic 376,073,065 394,452,475 394,452,475 Weighted average number of ADS, diluted 376,073,065 394,452,475 394,452,475 Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues 50,069 54,188 7,618 Sales and marketing expenses 38,195 41,226 5,795 General and administrative expenses 387,857 418,295 58,803 Research and development expenses 216,226 272,179 38,262 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-4

BILIBILI INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (All amounts in thousands, except for share data) Ordinary shares Class Y Ordinary

Shares Class Z Ordinary

Shares

paid-in

capital Additionalcapital Statutory

reserves Accumulated other

comprehensive

income/(loss) Accumulated

deficit Noncontrolling

interests Total

shareholders'

equity Shares Amount Shares Amount RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Balance at December 31, 2020 83,715,114 52 268,204,838 172 14,616,302 17,884 141,129 (7,175,339 ) 182,004 7,782,204 Net loss - - - - - - - (4,701,214 ) (11,758 ) (4,712,972 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 692,347 - - - - 692,347 Share issuance from exercise of share options - - 2,533,229 2 - - - - - 2 Share issuance upon secondary public offering ("HK IPO"), net of issuance costs of HKD 337,143 - - 28,750,000 18 19,266,792 - - - - 19,266,810 Issuance ordinary shares related to long-term investment - - 1,045,700 1 (1 ) - - - - - Share issuance upon the conversion of convertible senior notes - - 2,854,277 3 449,908 - - - - 449,911 Capital injection in subsidiaries by noncontrolling interests - - - - - - - - 2,040 2,040 Acquisition of subsidiaries - - 484,183 1 265,060 - - - (14,749 ) 250,312 Purchase of noncontrolling interests - - - - (12,613 ) - - - (120,680 ) (133,293 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - (174,120 ) - - (174,120 ) Balance at September 30, 2021 83,715,114 52 303,872,227 197 35,277,795 17,884 (32,991 ) (11,876,553 ) 36,857 23,423,241 F-5 Table of Contents

BILIBILI INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Continued) (All amounts in thousands, except for share data) Ordinary shares Class Y Ordinary

Shares Class Z Ordinary

Shares

paid-in

capital Additionalcapital Statutory

reserves Accumulated other

comprehensive

(loss)/income Accumulated

deficit Noncontrolling

interests Total

shareholders'

equity Shares Amount Shares Amount RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Balance at December 31, 2021 83,715,114 52 306,889,473 199 35,929,961 24,621 (279,862 ) (13,971,304 ) 12,399 21,716,066 Net loss - - - - - - - (6,002,359 ) (8,258 ) (6,010,617 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 785,888 - - - - 785,888 Issuance of Class Z ordinary shares

upon exercise of stock options - - 3,169,065 3 - - - - - 3 Repurchase of shares - - (2,640,832 ) (2 ) (347,579 ) - - - - (347,581 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interests - - 45,000 - - - - - - - Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - - - 399,761 - - 399,761 Balance at September 30, 2022 83,715,114 52 307,462,706 200 36,368,270 24,621 119,899 (19,973,663 ) 4,141 16,543,520 The accompanying note s are an integral part o f these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements . F-6

BILIBILI INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB US$ Note 2(d) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (4,712,972 ) (6,010,617 ) (844,959 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 371,172 556,788 78,272 Amortization of intangible assets 1,348,504 1,936,404 272,215 Amortization of right-of-use assets 117,451 177,641 24,972 Amortization of debt issuance costs 16,621 34,816 4,894 Share-based compensation expenses 692,347 785,888 110,478 Allowance for doubtful accounts 103,408 110,483 15,531 Inventory provision 12,269 138,633 19,489 Deferred income taxes (4,541 ) (23,634 ) (3,322 ) Unrealized exchange (gains)/ losses (1,282 ) 3,004 422 Unrealized fair value changes of investments 88,155 (24,214 ) (3,404 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 611 362 51 Gain on disposal of long-term investments and subsidiaries - (49,146 ) (6,909 ) Loss from equity method investments 19,548 113,245 15,920 Revaluation of previously held equity interests 12,562 (152,153 ) (21,389 ) Impairments of long-term investments 65,432 306,916 43,146 Gain of convertible senior notes repurchase

- (475,790 ) (66,885 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (356,950 ) (762 ) (107 ) Amount due from related parties (9,098 ) (41,453 ) (5,827 ) Prepayments and other assets (1,230,303 ) (506,422 ) (71,192 ) Other long-term assets (134,362 ) (462,231 ) (64,979 ) Accounts payable 697,953 412,886 58,043 Salary and welfare payable 164,397 (14,243 ) (2,002 ) Taxes payable 21,916 67,729 9,521 Deferred revenue 509,174 207,722 29,201 Accrued liabilities and other payables 189,396 (549,178 ) (77,202 ) Amount due to related parties - (34,856 ) (4,900 ) Other long-term liabilities (5,686 ) 288,068 40,497 Net cash used in operating activities (2,024,278 ) (3,204,114 ) (450,425 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (603,001 ) (716,372 ) (100,706 ) Purchase of intangible assets (2,015,992 ) (1,502,941 ) (211,280 ) short-term investments Purchase ofinvestments (45,832,390 ) (63,493,711 ) (8,925,805 ) short-term investments Maturities ofinvestments 40,173,128 73,086,219 10,274,298 Cash consideration paid for purchase of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (230,770 ) (1,128,353 ) (158,621 ) long-term investments including loans Cash paid forinvestments including loans (4,310,998 ) (1,420,927 ) (199,751 ) Repayment of loans from investees 534,125 555,586 78,103 Cash received from disposal/return of investments 45,842 293,888 41,314 Placements of time deposits (6,582,567 ) (9,548,566 ) (1,342,316 ) Maturities of time deposits 6,728,120 6,262,530 880,373 Impact to cash resulting from deconsolidation of subsidiaries - (125 ) (18 ) Net cash (used in)/ provided by investing activities (12,094,503 ) 2,387,228 335,591 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds of short-term loans 1,034,797 1,261,371 177,321 short-term loans Repayment ofloans (214,882 ) (1,152,651 ) (162,037 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interests (58,488 ) (56,741 ) (7,977 ) Capital injections from noncontrolling interests 2,040 - - Proceeds from exercise of employees' share options 2 3 * Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs of HKD 337,143 19,288,423 - - senior notes Repurchase of convertible - (1,270,953 ) (178,668 ) Repurchase of shares - (347,581 ) (48,862 ) Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities 20,051,892 (1,566,552 ) (220,223 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currencies (140,983 ) 326,445 45,889 Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,792,128 (2,056,993 ) (289,168 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 4,678,109 7,523,108 1,057,582 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 10,470,237 5,466,115 768,414 F-7

BILIBILI INC. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Continued) (All amounts in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB US$ Note 2(d) Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information: Cash paid for income taxes, net of tax refund 56,237 57,340 8,061 Cash paid for interest expense 77,667 128,152 18,015 non-cash investing and financing activities: Supplemental schedule ofinvesting and financing activities: Property and equipment purchase financed by accounts payable 393,431 47,180 6,633 Acquisitions and investments financed by payables 281,889 250,860 35,265 Intangible assets purchases financed by payables 801,547 898,165 126,262 Issuance of ordinary shares in the business combination, purchase of noncontrolling interests and investment

addition 829,748 - - Issuance of ordinary shares in connection with debt conversion 449,911 - - The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. F-8

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Operations Bilibili Inc. (the "Company" or "Bilibili") is an online entertainment platform for young generations. Incorporated as a limited liability company in the Cayman Islands in December 2013, the Company, through its consolidated subsidiaries, variable interest entities ("VIEs") and subsidiaries of the VIEs (collectively referred to as the "Group"), is primarily engaged in the operation of providing online entertainment services to users in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC" or "China"). In April 2018, the Company completed its IPO on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. In March 2021, the Company successfully listed its Class Z ordinary shares on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company issued a total 28,750,000 Class Z ordinary shares in the global offering, including the fully exercised over-allotment option of 3,750,000 Class Z ordinary shares. Net proceeds from the global offering, including the over-allotment option, after deducting underwriting fees and other offering expenses, were approximately HKD22.9 billion (RMB19.3 billion). secondary listing status to primary listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange became effective. The Company became a dual-primary listed company on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong and the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States. On October 3, 2022, the Company's voluntary conversion of itslisting status tolisting on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange became effective. The Company became a dual-primary listed company on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong and the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States. subsidiaries , VIEs and subsidiaries of the VIEs are as follows : As of September 30, 2022, the Company's major, VIEs and subsidiaries of the VIEs are as Major Subsidiaries Place and Year of

Incorporation Percentage of

Direct or Indirect

Economic

Ownership Principal Activities Bilibili HK Limited Hong Kong, 2014 100 Investment holding Hode HK Limited Hong Kong, 2014 100 Investment holding Chaodian HK Limited Hong Kong, 2019 100 Investment holding Bilibili Co., Ltd. Japan, 2014 100 Business development Hode Shanghai Limited ("Hode Shanghai") PRC, 2014 100 Technology development Shanghai Bilibili Technology Co., Ltd. PRC, 2016 100 Technology development Chaodian (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd. PRC, 2019 100 E-commerce and advertising Major VIEs and VIEs' subsidiaries Place and

Year of

Incorporation

Acquisition Percentage of

Direct or Indirect

Economic

Ownership Principal Activities Shanghai Hode Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hode Information

Technology") PRC, 2013 100 Mobile game operation Shanghai Kuanyu Digital Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Kuanyu") PRC, 2014 100 Video distribution and game

distribution Sharejoy Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sharejoy Network") PRC, 2014 100 Game distribution Shanghai Hehehe Culture Communication Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Hehehe") PRC, 2014 100 Comics distribution Shanghai Anime Tamashi Cultural Media Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Anime

Tamashi") PRC, 2015 100 E-commerce platform F-9

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 1. Operations (Continued) The following combined financial information of the Group's VIEs as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 included in the accompanying consolidated financial statements of the Group was as follows: December 31

2021 September 30

2022 RMB in thousands Cash and cash equivalents 377,114 1,194,334 Time deposits 6,997 4,251 Accounts receivable, net 524,311 686,362 Amounts due from Group companies 391,951 490,723 Amount due from related parties 101,983 160,130 Prepayments and other current assets 1,806,185 1,231,955 Short-term investments 927,124 710,278 Long-term investments, net 1,745,466 1,965,835 non-current assets Otherassets 4,926,989 6,096,639 Total assets 10,808,120 12,540,507 Accounts payable 3,164,301 3,709,339 Salary and welfare payables 343,008 255,228 Taxes payable 128,817 168,576 Short-term loans 400,000 404,928 Deferred revenue 2,192,460 2,241,761 Accrued liabilities and other payables 1,184,523 983,903 Amounts due to the Group companies 7,214,146 11,694,322 Amounts due to related parties 117,901 12,251 Other long-term payable 222,719 261,002 Total liabilities 14,967,875 19,731,310 Total Bilibili Inc's shareholders' deficit (4,170,459 ) (7,194,530 ) Noncontrolling interests 10,704 3,727 Total shareholders' deficit (4,159,755 ) (7,190,803 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit 10,808,120 12,540,507 F-10

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 1. Operations (Continued) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2022 RMB in thousands Third-party revenues 9,289,751 10,797,212 Inter-company revenues 594,290 677,915 Total revenues 9,884,041 11,475,127 Net loss (2,498,479 ) (3,086,200 ) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2022 RMB in thousands Net cash provided by operating activities 156,350 352,823 used in investing activities Net cashinvesting activities (2,257,450 ) (1,695,391 ) provided by financing activities Net cashfinancing activities 2,207,639 2,186,996 F-11

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 1. Operations (Continued) Liquidity 4,713.0 million and RMB 6,010.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. Net cash used in operating activities was RMB2,024.3 million and RMB 3,204.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. Accumulated deficit was RMB 13,971.3 million and RMB 19,973.7 million as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The Group assesses its liquidity by its ability to generate cash from operating activities and attract investors' investments. Historically, the Group has relied principally on both operational sources of cash and non-operational sources of financing from investors to fund its operations and business development. The Group's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on management's ability to successfully execute its business plan, which includes increasing revenues while controlling operating expenses, as well as, generating operational cash flows and continuing to gain support from outside sources of financing. In the past, the Group has been continuously receiving financing support from outside investors. In 2021, the Company successfully listed its Class Z ordinary shares on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, raising HKD22.9 billion (RMB19.3 billion), after deducting commissions and offering expenses, and the Company completed an offering of convertible senior notes due December 2026 (the "December 2026 Notes"), raising US$1,576.6 million (RMB10.1 billion ), after deducting commissions and offering expenses. Moreover, the Group can adjust the pace of its operation expansion and control the operating expenses. Based on the above considerations, the Group believes the cash and cash equivalents and the operating cash flows are sufficient to meet the cash requirements to fund planned operations and other commitments for at least the next twelve months from the date of the issuance of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The Group's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business. The Group incurred net losses of RMBmillion and RMBmillion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. Net cash used in operating activities was RMB2,024.3 million and RMBmillion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. Accumulated deficit was RMBmillion and RMBmillion as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The Group assesses its liquidity by its ability to generate cash from operating activities and attract investors' investments. Historically, the Group has relied principally on both operational sources of cash andsources of financing from investors to fund its operations and business development. The Group's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on management's ability to successfully execute its business plan, which includes increasing revenues while controlling operating expenses, as well as, generating operational cash flows and continuing to gain support from outside sources of financing. In the past, the Group has been continuously receiving financing support from outside investors. In 2021, the Company successfully listed its Class Z ordinary shares on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, raising HKD22.9 billion (RMB19.3 billion), after deducting commissions and offering expenses, and the Company completed an offering of convertible senior notes due December 2026 (the "December 2026 Notes"), raising US$1,576.6 million (RMB10.1 billion F-12

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 2. Significant Accounting Policies a) Basis of presentation S-X. The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") for interim financial information. Accordingly, they do not include all of the information and footnotes required by U.S. GAAP for a complete set of financial statements. Certain information and note disclosures normally included in the annual financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP have been condensed or omitted consistent with Article 10 of Regulation The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the same basis as the audited financial statements and include all adjustments as necessary for the fair statement of the Group's financial position as of September 30, 2022, and the results of operations and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022. The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2021 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all the information and footnotes required by U.S. GAAP. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related disclosures have been prepared with the presumption that users of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have read or have access to the audited consolidated financial statements for the preceding fiscal years. Accordingly, these financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and related footnotes as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for the full fiscal year or for any future period.

b) Principles of consolidation The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company, its subsidiaries and VIEs for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Subsidiaries are those entities in which the Company, directly or indirectly, controls more than one half of the voting power, has the power to appoint or remove the majority of the members of the board of directors, or to cast a majority of votes at the meeting of the board of directors, or has the power to govern the financial and operating policies of the investee under a statute or agreement among the shareholders or equity holders. A consolidated VIE is an entity in which the Company's subsidiary, through contractual arrangements, has the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact the entity's economic performance, bears the risks of and enjoys the rewards normally associated with ownership of the entity, and therefore the Company's subsidiary is the primary beneficiary of the entity. All transactions and balances among the Company, its subsidiaries and VIEs have been eliminated upon consolidation. There is no VIE in the Group where the Company or any subsidiary has a variable interest but is not the primary beneficiary. 3 F-1

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 2. Significant Accounting Policies (Continued) c) Use of estimates The preparation of the Group's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements in conformity with the U.S. GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent liabilities at the balance sheet date and reported revenues and expenses during the reported periods in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes. Significant accounting estimates include, but are not limited to, determination of the average playing period for paying players, and assessment for the impairment of long-term investments accounted for using the measurement alternative. d) Convenience Translation , representing the noon buying rate in The City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on September 30, 2022. No representation is made that the RMB amounts represent or could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2022, or at any other Translations of balances on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheets, unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss and unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows from RMB into US$ as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 are solely for the convenience of the reader and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00 = RMB7.1135the noon buying rate in The City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on September 30, 2022. No representation is made that the RMB amounts represent or could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2022, or at any other rate. e) Contract Balances Due to the generally short-term duration of the relevant contracts, the majority of the performance obligations are satisfied within one year. The amount of revenue recognized that was included in the receipts in advance balance at the beginning of the year was RMB1,947.2 million and RMB2,503.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. f) Receivables, net The following table sets out movements of the allowance for doubtful accounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022: For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 RMB in thousands Beginning balance 121,003 292,473 Provisions 103,408 110,483 Write-offs - (6,854 ) Ending balance 224,411 396,102 F-14

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 3. Concentrations and Risks a) Telecommunications service provider The Group relied on telecommunications service providers and their affiliates for servers and bandwidth services to support its operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 was as follows: For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 Total number of telecommunications service providers 120 144 Number of service providers providing 10% or more of the Group's servers and bandwidth expenditure 3 3 Total percentage of the Group's servers and bandwidth expenditure provided by 10% or greater service providers 57 % 47 % b) Foreign currency exchange rate risk The functional currency and the reporting currency of the Company are U.S. dollars and RMB, respectively. The Group's exposure to foreign currency exchange rate risk primarily relates to cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, short-term and long-term investments, and long-term debt denominated in the U.S. dollars. Most of the Group's revenues, costs and expenses are denominated in RMB, while the long-term debt and a portion of cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, short-term and long-term investments are denominated in U.S. dollars. Any significant fluctuation of RMB against U.S. dollars may materially and adversely affect the Company's cash flows, revenues, earnings and financial positions. c) Credit risk The Group's financial instruments potentially subject to significant concentrations of credit risk primarily consist of cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, accounts receivable, and money market funds (recorded in the short-term investments) and financial products (recorded in the short-term and long-term investments) with variable interest rates referenced to performance of underlying assets issued by commercial banks and other financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, substantially all of the Group's cash and cash equivalents and time deposits were held in major financial institutions located in the United States of America and China, which management consider being of high credit quality. Accounts receivable is typically unsecured and is primarily derived from revenue earned from mobile game services (mainly relates to remittances due from payment channels and distribution channels) and advertising services. There was no individual payment channel that had receivable balance exceeding 10% of the Group's accounts receivable balance as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022. One distribution channel had receivable balance exceeding 10% of the Group's accounts receivable balance as of December 31, 2021. There was no distribution channel that had receivable balance exceeding 10% of the Group's accounts receivable balance as of September 30, 2022. no RMB in thousands December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 Distribution channel A 171,680 N/A 5 F-1

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 3. Concentrations and Risks (Continued) d) Major customers and supplying channels No single customer represented 10% or more of the Group's net revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. The Group relied on a distribution channel to publish and generate the iOS version of its mobile games. There is no single distribution channel of mobile games generated 10% or more of the Group's net revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 , respectively. e) Mobile games Mobile game revenues accounted for 28% and 25% of the Group's total net revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. 10 % of the Group's total net revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. No mobile games individually contributed more than% of the Group's total net revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. 6 F-1

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 4. Prepayments and Other Current Assets The following is a summary of prepayments and other current assets: December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 RMB in thousands Prepayments for revenue sharing cost* 1,117,431 872,959 Inventories, net 455,767 533,561 Prepayments for sales tax 523,282 412,345 Prepayments of marketing and other operational expenses 181,764 134,064 Prepayments to inventory suppliers 94,746 93,097 Interest income receivable 10,927 80,221 Loans to investees or ongoing investments 68,681 55,284 Prepayments for content cost 73,496 53,099 Deposits 106,555 29,723 Prepayments/receivables relating to jointly invested content 36,246 27,011 Others 138,153 91,123 Total 2,807,048 2,382,487 * on-going services to end-users. The related direct and incremental platform commissions are deferred and reported in "Prepayments and Other Current Assets" on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheets. App stores retain commissions on each purchase made by the users through the App stores. The Group is also obligated to pay ongoing licensing fees in form of royalties to the third-party game developers. Licensing fees consist of fees that the Group pays to content owners for the use of licensed content, including trademarks and copyrights, in the development of games. Licensing fees are either paid in advance and recorded on the balance sheets as prepayments or accrued as incurred and subsequently paid. Additionally, the Group defers the revenue from licensed mobile games over the estimated average playing period of paying players given that there is an implied obligation to provideservices toThe related direct and incremental platform commissions are deferred and reported in "Prepayments and Other Current Assets" on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheets. 7 F-1

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 5. Short-term Investments The following is a summary of short-term investments: December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 RMB in thousands Financial products 13,583,580 4,535,682 Investments in publicly traded companies 1,426,946 1,992,952 Money market funds 50,196 - Total 15,060,722 6,528,634 The Group recorded investment income of RMB194.3 million and RMB421.4 million related to short-term investments on the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. 6. Property and Equipment, Net The following is a summary of property and equipment, net: December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 RMB in thousands Leasehold improvements 221,280 280,427 Servers and computers 2,277,947 2,794,207 Others 59,871 61,426 Total 2,559,098 3,136,060 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,208,842 ) (1,752,937 ) Net book value 1,350,256 1,383,123 Depreciation expenses were RMB371.2 million and RMB 556.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. No impairment charge was recognized for any of periods presented. 8 F-1

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 7. Intangible Assets, Net The following is a summary of intangible assets, net: As of December 31, 2021 Gross

carrying value Accumulated

amortization Net

carrying value RMB in thousands Licensed copyrights of content 5,567,213 (3,245,622 ) 2,321,591 License rights of mobile games 455,687 (229,559 ) 226,128 Intellectual property and others 1,674,232 (386,351 ) 1,287,881 Total 7,697,132 (3,861,532 ) 3,835,600 As of September 30, 2022 Gross

carrying value Accumulated

amortization Net

carrying value RMB in thousands Licensed copyrights of content 7,035,303 (4,331,825 ) 2,703,478 License rights of mobile games 423,268 (286,043 ) 137,225 Intellectual property and others 2,332,959 (589,248 ) 1,743,711 Total 9,791,530 (5,207,116 ) 4,584,414 Amortization expenses were RMB1,348.5 million and RMB 1,936.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. No impairment charge was recognized for any of periods presented. 9 F-1

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 8. Long-term Investments, Net The Group's long-term investments primarily consist of equity investments accounted for using the measurement alternative, equity investments accounted for using the equity method and other investments accounted for at fair value. December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 RMB in thousands Equity investments using the measurement alternative 3,344,465 3,141,885 Equity investments accounted for using the equity method 1,235,289 1,976,323 Investments accounted for at fair value 922,770 789,646 Total 5,502,524 5,907,854 Equity investments using the measurement alternative start-up companies in China and operate in emerging industries for which the Group has not been able to estimate their fair values. For those equity investments having observable price changes in orderly transactions for the identical or similar investments of the same issuers, the Group would disclose the fair value of the alternative measure method investments. The Group did not disclose the fair value of alternative measure method investments if it is not practicable to estimate the fair value of its alternative measure method investments for which a quoted market price is not available due to both excessive cost as well as lack of available information on fair value of such investments. Specifically, many of the investees arecompanies in China and operate in emerging industries for which the Group has not been able to estimate their fair values. For those equity investments having observable price changes in orderly transactions for the identical or similar investments of the same issuers, the Group would disclose the fair value of the alternative measure method investments. re-measurement of equity investments accounted for using the measurement alternative was recognized for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. A loss of RMB12.6 million and a gain of RMB 152.2 millionof equity investments accounted for using the measurement alternative was recognized for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. The Group recorded impairment charges for long-term investments of RMB65.4 million and RMB 306.9 million as "Investment loss, net (including impairments)" for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively, as the investees' unsatisfied financial performance with no obvious upturn or potential financing solutions in the foreseeable future, and the Group determined the fair value of these investments was less than their carrying value. Equity investments accounted for using the equity method RMB 19.5 million and RMB 113.2 million of the Group's proportionate share of equity investee's net loss, was recognized in "Investment loss, net (including impairments)" for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. Investments accounted for at fair value Investments accounted for at fair value primarily include financial products with variable interest rates referenced to performance of underlying assets and with original maturities great than one year and investments in publicly traded companies with an intention of holding greater than one year. A loss of RMB175.7 million and RMB299.9 million resulted from the change in fair value was recognized in "Investment loss, net (including impairments)" for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, respectively. 20 F-

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 9. Taxation Composition of income tax The following table presents the composition of income tax expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022: For the nine months ended

September 30 2021 2022 RMB in thousands Current income tax expenses 54,341 97,994 Withholding income tax expenses 12,702 9,324 Deferred tax benefits (4,541 ) (23,634 ) Total 62,502 83,684 -1.3% and -1.4%, respectively. The effective tax rate is based on expected income and statutory tax rates. For interim financial reporting, the Group estimates the annual tax rate based on projected taxable income for the full year and records a quarterly income tax provision in accordance with the guidance on accounting for income taxes in an interim period. The Group did not incur any interest and penalties related to potential underpaid income tax expenses. The Group's effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 wasandrespectively. The effective tax rate is based on expected income and statutory tax rates. For interim financial reporting, the Group estimates the annual tax rate based on projected taxable income for the full year and records a quarterly income tax provision in accordance with the guidance on accounting for income taxes in an interim period. The Group did not incur any interest and penalties related to potential underpaid income tax expenses. 21 F- Table of Contents BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 10. Taxes Payable The following is a summary of taxes payable as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022: December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 RMB in thousands EIT payable 69,773 106,184 Withholding income tax payable 29,242 46,071 Withholding individual income taxes for employees 44,968 43,842 VAT payable 52,614 23,352 Others 7,173 33,840 Total 203,770 253,289 11. Short-term loan and current portion of long-term debt Balance at December 31, 2021, Balance at September 30, 2022 Interest Rate

Range Maturity Date Amount Interest Rate

Range Maturity Date Amount RMB in thousands RMB in thousands Unsecured bank loans 3.60%~3.70% Within

12 months

943,658 3.10%~3.70% Within

12 months

1,100,018 Unsecured borrowing 3.95% Within

12 months

288,448 3.79% Within

12 months

240,906 2027 Notes(Note 13) N/A N/A

- 1.25% Within

12 months

5,613,019 Total 1,232,106 6,953,943 2 F-2 Table of Contents

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 12. Accrued Liabilities and Other Payables summary of ac cru ed liabilities and other payables as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022: The following is aof aced liabilities and other payables as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022: December 31,

2021 September 30,

2022 RMB in thousands Accrued marketing expenses 1,321,776 752,416 Payables to producers and licensors 139,951 608,100 Leasing liabilities-current portion 206,758 256,312 Consideration payable for acquisitions and investments 526,453 159,360 Professional fees 64,510 62,422 Deposit 40,445 47,004 Interest payable 26,469 40,158 Other staff related cost 5,325 22,849 Advances from/payables to third parties 14,386 18,016 Others 70,882 85,756 Total 2,416,955 2,052,393 13. Convertible senior notes April 2026 Notes In April 2019, the Group issued US$500.0 million of 2026 Notes with an interest rate of 1.375% per annum. The net proceeds to the Company from the issuance of the 2026 Notes were US$488.2 million (RMB3,356.1 million), net of issuance costs of US$11.8 million (RMB81.1 million). The 2026 Notes may be converted, at an initial conversion rate of 40.4040 ADSs per US$1,000 principal amount (which represents an initial conversion price of US$24.75 per ADS) at each holder's option at any time prior to the close of business on the second business day immediately preceding the maturity date of April 1, 2026. Holders of the April 2026 Notes may require the Company to repurchase all or part of their April 2026 Notes in cash on April 1, 2024 or in the event of certain fundamental changes at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The issuance costs of the 2026 Notes were amortized to interest expense over the contractual life to the maturity date (i.e., April 1, 2026). For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, the 2026 Notes related interest expense was US$6.3 million (RMB40.5 million) and US$5.7 million (RMB37.5 million), respectively. 3 F-2 Table of Contents BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 13. Convertible senior notes (Continued) 2027 Notes In June 2020, the Group issued US$800.0 million of 2027 Notes with an interest rate of 1.25% per annum. The net proceeds to the Company from the issuance of the 2027 Notes were US$786.1 million (RMB5,594.8 million), net of issuance costs of US$13.9 million (RMB98.6 million). The 2027 Notes may be converted, at an initial conversion rate of 24.5516 ADSs per US$1,000 principal amount (which represents an initial conversion price of US$40.73 per ADS) at each holder's option at any time prior to the close of business on the second business day immediately preceding the maturity date of June 15, 2027. Holders of the 2027 Notes may require the Company to repurchase all or part of their 2027 Notes in cash on June 15, 2023 and June 15, 2025, or in the event of certain fundamental changes at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The issuance costs of the 2027 Notes were amortized to interest expense over the contractual life to the maturity date (i.e., June 15, 2027). For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, the 2027 Notes related interest expense was US$8.9 million (RMB57.8 million) and US$9.0 million (RMB59.0 million), respectively. As of September 30, 2022, RMB5,613.0 million (US$ 789.1 million) of 2027 Notes are short-term in nature because the 2027 Notes holder had a non-contingent option to require the Group to repurchase for cash all or any portion of their 2027 Notes within one year. December 2026 Notes In November 2021, the Group issued US$1,600 million of December 2026 Notes with an interest rate of 0.50% per annum. The net proceeds to the Company from the issuance of the December 2026 Notes were US$ 1,576.6 million (RMB 10.1 billion), net of issuance costs of US$23.4 million (RMB 149.6 million). The December 2026 Notes may be converted, at an initial conversion rate of 10.6419 ADSs per US$1,000 principal amount (which represents an initial conversion price of US$93.97 per ADS) at each holder's option at any time prior to the close of business on the second business day immediately preceding the maturity date of December 1, 2026. Upon conversion, the Company will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, ADSs or a combination of cash and ADSs, at the Company's election. Holders of the Notes may elect to receive Class Z ordinary shares in lieu of any ADSs deliverable upon conversion. Holders of the December 2026 Notes may require the Company to repurchase all or part of their December 2026 Notes in cash on December 1, 2024, or in the event of certain fundamental changes at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The issuance costs of the December 2026 Notes were amortized to interest expense over the contractual life to the maturity date (i.e., December 1, 2026). For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the December 2026 Notes related interest expense was US$8.3 million (RMB54.9 million), respectively. 4 F-2 Table of Contents

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 13. Convertible senior notes (Continued) As of December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2022, the principal amount of April 2026 Notes was RMB2,737.5 million and RMB3,048.3 million, respectively. The unamortized debt issuance costs were RMB39.8 million and RMB36.6 million as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, and September 30,2022, the principal amount of 2027 Notes was RMB5,100.6 million and RMB5,679.8 million, respectively. The unamortized debt issuance costs were RMB69.2 million and RMB66.8 million as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2022, the principal amount of December 2026 Notes was RMB10,201.1 million and RMB 9,404.4 million, respectively. The unamortized debt issuance costs were RMB146.0 million and RMB114.4 million as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively. paid-in capital. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, no April 2026 Notes were converted. During the year ended 2021, US$70.6 million in aggregate principal amount of April 2026 Notes were converted, pursuant to which the Company issued 2,854,253 ADSs to the holders of such Notes. Accordingly, the balance of the notes converted were derecognized and recorded as ordinary shares and additionalcapital. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, no April 2026 Notes were converted. paid-in capital. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, no 2027 Notes were converted. During the year ended 2021, US$1,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2027 Notes were converted, pursuant to which the Company issued 24 ADSs to the holders of such Notes. Accordingly, the balance of the notes converted were derecognized and recorded as ordinary shares and additionalcapital. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, no 2027 Notes were converted. As of September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased an aggregate principal amount of US$ 275.4 million (RMB1.8 billion) of December 2026 Notes for a total cash consideration of US$ 197.7 million (RMB1.3 billion), with the gain of US$ 74.0 million (RMB475.8 million). The following table provides a summary of the Company's unsecured senior notes as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022: December 31, September 30, Effective

interest

rate 2021 2022 Amounts Amounts RMB in thousands April 2026 Notes 2,697,698 3,011,738 1.74 % 2027 Notes 5,031,312 - 1.52 % December 2026 Notes 10,055,082 9,289,954 0.80 % Carrying value 17,784,092 12,301,692 Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 255,033 151,051 senior notes Total principal amounts of unsecurednotes 18,039,125 12,452,743

5 F-2

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 14. Share-based Compensation As of September 30, 2022, total unrecognized compensation expenses related to unvested awards granted under the Global Share Plan and the 2018 Plan, adjusted for estimated forfeitures, was RMB3,900.8 million, which is expected to be recognized over a weighted-average period of 3.7 years and may be adjusted for future changes in estimated forfeitures. The following table presents a summary of the Group's share options activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: Total Number of

shares Weighted

Average

Exercise Price (In thousands) US$ Outstanding at January 1, 2022 22,510 2.0010 Granted 5,830 0.0036 Exercised (3,169 ) 0.0001 Forfeited (1,642 ) 0.3455 Outstanding at September 30, 2022 23,529 1.8944 Exercisable at September 30, 2022 4,037 3.3579 The weighted average grant date fair value of share options granted for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was RMB126.8 (US$18.5) per share, respectively. F-26



BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 15. Net Loss per Share For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, the Company had potential ordinary shares, including share options granted and ordinary shares issuable upon the conversion of the April 2026 Notes, 2027 Notes and December 2026 Notes, where applicable. As the Group incurred losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, these potential ordinary shares were anti-dilutive and excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the numbers of share options and the number of ordinary shares issuable upon the conversion of the April 2026 Notes and 2027 Notes, which were anti-dilutive and excluded from the computation of diluted net loss per share, were 13,143,917 shares, 19,164,376 shares and 19,641,280 shares, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the numbers of share options and the number of ordinary shares issuable upon the conversion of the April 2026 Notes, 2027 Notes and December 2026 Notes, which were anti-dilutive and excluded from the computation of diluted net loss per share, were 2,581,321 shares, 17,347,747 shares, 19,641,256 shares and 15,013,771 shares, respectively. The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted net loss per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022: For the Nine

Months Ended September 30, 2021 2022 RMB in thousands, except for

share and per share data Numerator: Net loss (4,712,972 ) (6,010,617 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 11,758 8,258 Net loss attributable to Bilibili Inc.'s shareholders for basic/dilutive net loss per share calculation (4,701,214 ) (6,002,359 ) Denominator: Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic 376,073,065 394,452,475 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, diluted 376,073,065 394,452,475 Net loss per share, basic (12.50 ) (15.22 ) Net loss per share, diluted (12.50 ) (15.22 ) 7 F-2 Table of Contents BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 16. Related Party Transactions and Balances The Group entered into the following significant related party transactions for the periods presented: For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2022 RMB in thousands Purchases of goods and services 56,494 150,298 1 Transfer of long-term investments - 275,000 Sales of goods and services 11,078 13,082 Investment income and interest income 3,109 67,162 The Group had the following significant related party balances as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively: December 31, 2021 September 30, 2022 RMB in thousands Amount due from related parties Due from an investment fund 48,135 176,188 2 ) Due from an entity ("Entity" 1,709,689 1,299,473 Due from other investees 283,492 252,866 Total 2,041,316 1,728,527 Amount due to related parties 216,434 94,661 1. In September 2022, the Company transferred several equity investments of the Group to an investment fund, of which the Company is as a limited partner. Pro forma results of operations for the disposed investments have not been presented because they were not material to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2022, either individually or in aggregate. 2. The Company established the Entity with an independent third party and two entities controlled by Mr. Rui Chen and Ms. Ni Li, respectively, to acquire the land use rights for a parcel of land in Shanghai for future construction. The Company made capital contribution of RMB1,530.5 million and provided interest-bearing guaranteed loans of RMB 1,254.8 million to the Entity for its operation. The balance as of September 30, 2022 represents interest-bearing loans and interest expenses related to the Entity, which are non-trade in nature. The annual interest rates of the loans were 3.3%. F-28 Table of Contents

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 17. Acquisitions Transactions with one animation content production company ("Anime Business") Prior to 2021, the Group held 8.1% equity share of Anime Business through several investments with preferred rights, which was accounted for as long-term investments using alternative measure method. In January 2021, the Group acquired remaining equity with the total consideration of RMB612.3 million, including the cash consideration of RMB369.1 million and 400,000 restricted Class Z ordinary shares. Upon the completion of this transaction in January 2021, the Group held 100% of equity interests in the Anime Business, which became a consolidated subsidiary of the Group. The consideration of acquisition of Anime Business was allocated based on their fair value of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed as follows: Amount Amortization

Period RMB in thousands Net assets acquired 189,763 Intangible assets -Brand 85,000 8 years -Vendor relationship 75,000 10 years -Non-compete clause clause 54,000 6 years Goodwill 283,402 Total 687,165 Total purchase price comprised of: Amount RMB in thousands Cash consideration 369,124 Share consideration 243,203 Fair value of previously held equity interests 74,838 Total 687,165 Goodwill arising from this acquisition was attributable to the synergies between ability of animation content production and the Group's strategy to expand its content library. 9 F-2 Table of Contents BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 17. Acquisitions (Continued) Transactions with one Comics distribution company ("Comics Business") In November 2021, the Company signed an agreement to acquire all of the equity interests in Comics Business with a total cash consideration of RMB600.0 million. Upon the completion of this transaction, the Group held 100 % of equity interests in the Comics Business, which became a consolidated subsidiary of the Group. The consideration of acquisition of Comics Business was allocated based on their fair value of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed as follows:

Amount Amortization

Period RMB in thousands Net assets acquired 48,764 Intangible assets -Brand 23,000 10 years -User base 11,000 3 years -Copyrights 269,000 8 years -Technology 4,000 3 years -Non-compete clause clause 5,000 2 years Deferred tax liabilities (42,133 ) Goodwill 281,369 Total 600,000 Total purchase price comprised of: Amount RMB in thousands Cash consideration 600,000 Goodwill arising from this acquisition was attributable to the synergies between ability of comics distribution and the Group's strategy to expand its content library. 30 F- Table of Contents

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Continued) 17. Acquisitions (Continued) Transactions with one game development company ("Game Business") In February 2022, the Company signed an agreement to acquire all of the equity interests in Game Business with a total cash consideration of RMB800.0 million. Upon the completion of this transaction, the Group held 100% of equity interests in the Game Business, which became a consolidated subsidiary of the Group. The consideration of acquisition of Game Business was allocated based on their fair value of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed as follows: Amount Amortization Period RMB in thousands Net assets acquired 333,830 Intangible assets -Non-compete clause clause 111,000 6 years -Others 50,965 5 years Deferred tax liabilities (40,491 ) Goodwill 344,696 Total 800,000 Total purchase price comprised of: Amount RMB in thousands Cash consideration 800,000 Goodwill arising from this acquisition was attributable to the Group's strategy to expand its self-developed capacity in game development. 31 F-