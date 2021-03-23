Log in
BILIBILI INC.

BILIBILI INC.

(BILI)
Bilibili Prices Hong Kong Offering at HK$808/Share

03/23/2021 | 06:11am EDT
   Ben Otto

Chinese video app operator Bilibili Inc. has priced shares for a secondary listing in Hong Kong and will raise gross proceeds of about 20.20 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$2.60 billion).

Shanghai-headquartered Bilibili said Tuesday that it priced the shares at HK$808 apiece. The company had sought to offer shares at a maximum price of HK$988 a share.

Bilibili plans to use proceeds raised from the planned secondary listing to fund content to boost user growth and for research and development to improve user experience. It said it could exercise an over-allotment option to increase its final offering size by up to 15%.

It expects shares to begin trading in Hong Kong on Monday.

The company earns revenue from mobile games, subscription fees, virtual gifting, advertising and other services. Bilibili, whose shares are listed on Nasdaq, reported a net loss of US$468 million for 2020, on revenue that rose 77% to US$1.8 billion.

Bilibili counts Tencent Holdings Ltd., Sony Corp. and a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. among its investors. Its American depositary receipts have more than quadrupled over the past 12 months.

The listing comes soon after Kuaishou Technology, the group behind one of China's most popular TikTok-style apps, raised US$6.2 billion from a February initial public offering in Hong Kong.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 0610ET

