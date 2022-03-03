Log in
    BILI   US0900401060

BILIBILI INC.

(BILI)
Bilibili : Q4 2021 Bilibili Inc. Investor Presentation

03/03/2022 | 05:20am EST
Investor Presentation

March 2022

1

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects,"

"anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions. Among

other things, the Effects of COVID-19, Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Bilibili's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Bilibili may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Bilibili's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward- looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Bilibili's business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; Bilibili's strategies; Bilibili's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Bilibili's ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, provide quality content, products and services, and expand its product and service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; Bilibili's ability to maintain its culture and brand image within its addressable user communities; Bilibili's ability to manage its costs and expenses; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this presentation is as of the date of the presentation, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

2

Enrich the everyday life of young generations in China

272mn

252mn

72mn

25mn 82mins

35% YOY

35% YOY

34% YOY

37% YOY

Avg. daily time spent (1) (4)

MAU (1) (2)

Mobile MAU (1) (2)

DAU (1)

MPU (1) (3)

:

3

Bilibili Outstanding Growth Track Record

Rapid user base expansion sets solid foundation for fast revenue growth

MAUs (mn)

Net revenue (RMB mn)

Y-o-Y Growth

35%

Y-o-Y Growth

51%

5,781

272

5,207

267

237

4,495

223

3,840

3,901

202

197

172

172

3,226

2,618

130

2,316

2,008

19Q4

20Q1

20Q2

20Q3

20Q4

21Q1

21Q2

21Q3

21Q4

19Q4

20Q1

20Q2

20Q3

20Q4

21Q1

21Q2

21Q3

21Q4

4

Golden Opportunity from Videolization

Video becomes fundamental to information, entertainment and communication

Massive Video-based Industry(1)

RMB bn

Infrastructure

1,877

5G and

video production tools

2.4x

Supply

More diversified content,

797

more video content creators

Demand

Rising demand and

spending power

for video-based content

20202025E

Source: iResearch

More Video Users, More Time Spent (2)

mn

1,180

Hours per day

+27%

3.6

930

+41%

2.5

2020

2025E

2020

2025E

Notes:

(1) Refers to industry related to video content on video-centric platforms and non-video-centric platforms as well as mobile games. Non-video-centric platforms include social media, instant messaging, e-commerce, browser, and other kind of platforms 5

(2) Average daily time spent on video-based content by China mobile internet users

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bilibili Inc. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 10:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
