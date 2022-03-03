Bilibili : Q4 2021 Bilibili Inc. Investor Presentation
03/03/2022 | 05:20am EST
Investor Presentation
March 2022
Enrich the everyday life of young generations in China
272mn
252mn
72mn
25mn 82mins
35% YOY
35% YOY
34% YOY
37% YOY
Avg. daily time spent (1) (4)
MAU (1) (2)
Mobile MAU (1) (2)
DAU (1)
MPU (1) (3)
:
Bilibili Outstanding Growth Track Record
Rapid user base expansion sets solid foundation for fast revenue growth
MAUs (mn)
Net revenue (RMB mn)
Y-o-Y Growth
35%
Y-o-Y Growth
51%
5,781
272
5,207
267
237
4,495
223
3,840
3,901
202
197
172
172
3,226
2,618
130
2,316
2,008
19Q4
20Q1
20Q2
20Q3
20Q4
21Q1
21Q2
21Q3
21Q4
19Q4
20Q1
20Q2
20Q3
20Q4
21Q1
21Q2
21Q3
21Q4
Golden Opportunity from Videolization
Video becomes fundamental to information, entertainment and communication
Massive Video-based Industry(1)
RMB bn
Infrastructure
1,877
5G and
video production tools
2.4x
Supply
More diversified content,
797
more video content creators
Demand
Rising demand and
spending power
for video-based content
20202025E
Source: iResearch
More Video Users, More Time Spent (2)
mn
1,180
Hours per day
+27%
3.6
930
+41%
2.5
2020
2025E
2020
2025E
Notes:
(1) Refers to industry related to video content on video-centric platforms and non-video-centric platforms as well as mobile games. Non-video-centric platforms include social media, instant messaging, e-commerce, browser, and other kind of platforms 5
(2) Average daily time spent on video-based content by China mobile internet users
