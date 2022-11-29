Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bilibili Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILI   US0900401060

BILIBILI INC.

(BILI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
15.40 USD   +22.32%
11/29Bilibili Shares Jump in Hong Kong, Extending Wall Street Rally
DJ
11/29ADRs End Higher, Bilibili and HSBC Trade Actively
DJ
11/29S&P 500 ends down as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Bilibili Shares Jump in Hong Kong, Extending Wall Street Rally

11/29/2022 | 10:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang


Bilibili Inc. shares jumped in Hong Kong on Wednesday, extending an overnight Wall Street rally as investors welcomed its better-than-expected quarterly results.

Shares of the Chinese internet giant have gained as much as 13% on Wednesday, and shares were last up 9.6% at 119.00 Hong Kong dollars (US$15.24). The company's Nasdaq-listed stock soared 22% overnight to settle at US$15.40.

The sharp upturn came after Bilibili posted a smaller-than-feared net loss for the third quarter, while revenue growth also beat expectations.

Analysts say the improvement trend in Bilibili's bottom line could extend into the coming months, but revenue is likely to remain under pressure, given a worsening economy amid China's winter Covid outbreaks.

Bilibili has said it will shift its strategic focus to narrowing losses amid a challenging environment, Citi analysts said in a note. "Thus, we expect loss to further narrow in the fourth quarter."

However, Citi called the company's fourth-quarter revenue guidance "unexciting" and flagged likely further deterioration in Bilibili's advertising business into the year's end, as businesses cut promotional budgets amid muted consumer spending. The bank cut its target price on Bilibili's U.S.-traded shares to US$15.50 from US$12.00, and maintained a neutral rating.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 2237ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BILIBILI INC. 22.32% 15.4 Delayed Quote.-66.81%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.59% 10983.78 Real-time Quote.-28.24%
All news about BILIBILI INC.
11/29Bilibili Shares Jump in Hong Kong, Extending Wall Street Rally
DJ
11/29ADRs End Higher, Bilibili and HSBC Trade Actively
DJ
11/29S&P 500 ends down as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech
RE
11/29Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Firm Slightly from Midday Lows
MT
11/29S&P 500 ends down as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech
RE
11/29Wall Street mixed as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech
RE
11/29Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Declining Tuesday Afternoon
MT
11/29Top Midday Gainers
MT
11/29Wall Street dips as growth shares offset energy gains
RE
11/29Bilibili Q3 Adjusted Loss Widens, Revenue Increases; Issues Q4 Revenue Outlook; Shares ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BILIBILI INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 894 M 3 059 M 3 059 M
Net income 2022 -7 697 M -1 075 M -1 075 M
Net Debt 2022 6 860 M 958 M 958 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43 414 M 6 065 M 6 065 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 12 281
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart BILIBILI INC.
Duration : Period :
Bilibili Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILIBILI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 110,24 CNY
Average target price 193,76 CNY
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xu Yi Founder
Fan Xin Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Ni Li Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Feng Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILIBILI INC.-66.81%4 958
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.89%325 314
NETFLIX, INC.-53.36%125 126
PROSUS N.V.-18.03%83 482
AIRBNB, INC.-42.76%60 342
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.79%55 365