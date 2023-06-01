Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bilibili Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILI   US0900401060

BILIBILI INC.

(BILI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
15.87 USD   +1.34%
06/01Bilibili Shares Slip Amid Growth Concerns
DJ
06/01Asian Equities Rebound in Thursday Trading
MT
06/01Bilibili Shrinks Q1 Loss
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bilibili Shares Slip Amid Growth Concerns

06/01/2023 | 11:32pm EDT
By Ben Otto


Bilibili's shares fell in early Asian trading Friday, as investors weighed tepid near-term growth prospects even as the company's bottom line improved in its latest quarterly results.

Bilibili's Hong Kong-traded shares were 3.3% lower at HK$120.00, bucking a rally in tech stocks in the Asian financial hub. The Hang Seng Tech Index was up 3.9%, while the city's broader benchmark index was up 2.9%.

The Shanghai-based video-sharing company on Thursday said its first-quarter net loss narrowed on year, as it focused on ongoing cost cuts. Revenue was up slightly on year and down 17% on quarter. The company's American depositary receipts closed 1.3% higher at US$15.87.

Citi analysts in a research note said the narrowed loss "looks decent," but they added that "top-line momentum could remain weak" in the second quarter on a dearth of new title releases. They trimmed 2023-2025 revenue estimates by 3%-4% to reflect delayed launches of new gaming titles.

They also flagged what they said was an unexpected 3% on-quarter drop in monthly average users, saying it "might raise some investors' concerns."

The analysts also suggested revenue could pick up in the second half on the release of new games and a possible acceleration in ad growth alongside a gradually recovering economy. They kept a buy rating but lowered their target price on Bilibili's ADRs to US$24 from US$28.


Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-23 2331ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BILIBILI INC. 1.34% 15.87 Delayed Quote.-33.90%
HONG KONG HANG SENG 3.66% 18883.22 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
Financials
Sales 2023 24 685 M 3 479 M 3 479 M
Net income 2023 -3 819 M -538 M -538 M
Net cash 2023 6 195 M 873 M 873 M
P/E ratio 2023 -11,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 46 254 M 6 518 M 6 518 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
EV / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 11 092
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart BILIBILI INC.
Duration : Period :
Bilibili Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILIBILI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 112,62 CNY
Average target price 177,59 CNY
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xu Yi Founder
Fan Xin Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Ni Li Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Feng Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILIBILI INC.-33.90%6 432
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.01%376 501
NETFLIX, INC.34.03%175 696
PROSUS N.V.-4.47%82 124
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.53.38%76 764
AIRBNB, INC.28.39%69 183
