    BILI   US0900401060

BILIBILI INC.

(BILI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/07 04:00:00 pm EDT
28.03 USD   +9.96%
06/07Bilibili Soars Alongside Other Gaming Stocks as China Grants More Game Licenses
DJ
06/07Bilibili Slashes Jobs in Gaming, Livestreaming, Commercialization Units; Shares Rally 11%
MT
06/07BILIBILI : to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
Bilibili Soars Alongside Other Gaming Stocks as China Grants More Game Licenses

06/07/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
By Yifan Wang

Shares of Bilibili Inc. and other Chinese game developers and livestreamers soared in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning as investors welcomed Chinese regulators' approval of dozens of new game licenses.

Bilibili's Hong Kong-listed stock jumped as much as 14% by noon, while Kuaishou Technology, which offers game-related livestreaming and video content, was up 5.7%. Videogame giants Tencent Holdings Ltd. and NetEase Inc. climbed 3.2% and 3.5%, respectively.

While none of the four companies' own games were approved in the latest batch of licenses, analysts say the move is still providing a major boost to sentiment, signalling continued regulatory normalization after months of halted approvals.

The licenses given to 60 titles on Tuesday marked the second batch of new-game approvals in China after authorities suspended the process in August 2021.

Citi analysts said in a research note that the increase in the latest round of approvals--60 game titles versus 45 previously--made them more confident that the pace of approvals will normalize going forward.

The latest batch's inclusion of games developed by more established studios could also signal that Tencent and NetEase titles will be approved in future rounds, the Citi analysts said.

"We believe this could indicate further supportive policy measures for China's internet sector," they added.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 2319ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BILIBILI INC. 9.96% 28.03 Delayed Quote.-45.06%
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY 3.47% 87.95 Delayed Quote.17.97%
NETEASE, INC. 0.05% 103.5 Delayed Quote.1.69%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.68% 384.8 Delayed Quote.-19.53%
Financials
Sales 2022 23 081 M 3 460 M 3 460 M
Net income 2022 -7 310 M -1 096 M -1 096 M
Net Debt 2022 8 369 M 1 255 M 1 255 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73 026 M 10 949 M 10 949 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 12 281
Free-Float 75,2%
Managers and Directors
Rui Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xu Yi Founder
Fan Xin Chief Financial Officer
Ni Li Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Feng Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILIBILI INC.-45.06%9 957
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.53%446 821
PROSUS N.V.-34.79%133 309
NETFLIX, INC.-67.03%87 584
AIRBNB, INC.-26.71%77 661
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-39.66%48 561