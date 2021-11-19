Log in
    BILI   US0900401060

BILIBILI INC.

(BILI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/19 04:29:52 pm
68.625 USD   +2.24%
Bilibili : TRADING HALT - Form 6-K

11/19/2021 | 04:14pm EST
TRADING HALT

At the request of Bilibili Inc. (the "Company"), trading in the Class Z ordinary shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on November 19, 2021, pending the release of an announcement in relation to the pricing of the Company's proposed issuance of convertible senior notes, which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By order of the Board

Bilibili Inc.

Rui Chen

Chairman

Hong Kong, November 19, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Rui CHEN as the chairman, Mr. Yi XU and Ms. Ni LI as directors, Mr. JP GAN, Mr. Eric HE, Mr. Feng LI and Mr. Guoqi DING as independent directors.

Disclaimer

Bilibili Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 21:13:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 354 M 3 031 M 3 031 M
Net income 2021 -6 341 M -993 M -993 M
Net cash 2021 10 283 M 1 610 M 1 610 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 165 B 25 798 M 25 797 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,98x
EV / Sales 2022 5,57x
Nbr of Employees 8 646
Free-Float 75,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 428,63 CNY
Average target price 675,70 CNY
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xu Yi President & Director
Fan Xin Chief Financial Officer
Ni Li Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Feng Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILIBILI INC.-21.70%25 798
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.06%607 479
NETFLIX, INC.26.13%302 102
PROSUS N.V.-12.86%276 239
AIRBNB, INC.39.19%127 949
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.76%87 305