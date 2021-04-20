Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bilibili Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILI

BILIBILI INC.

(BILI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bilibili : DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND DATE OF PUBLICATION OF Q1 EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT

04/20/2021 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bilibili Inc.

(A company controlled through weighted voting rights and incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9626)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING AND

DATE OF PUBLICATION OF Q1 EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENT

Our board of directors will hold a board meeting on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 (Hong Kong time) for the purposes of, among other things, approving our unaudited results and announcement for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 Results"). We will announce our Q1 Results at or around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 (Hong Kong time) on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.

Our management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 (Hong Kong time) to discuss our Q1 Results and answer questions. Details of the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:

Bilibili Inc. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID:

6069137

Registration Link:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6069137

All participants must use the link provided above to complete an online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID, which will be used to join the conference call.

By order of the Board

Bilibili Inc.

Rui Chen

Chairman

Hong Kong, April 20, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Rui CHEN as the chairman, Mr. Yi XU and Ms. Ni LI as directors, Mr. JP GAN, Mr. Eric HE, Mr. Feng LI and Mr. Guoqi DING as independent directors.

Disclaimer

Bilibili Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 11:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BILIBILI INC.
07:38aBILIBILI  : Date of board meeting and date of publication of q1 earnings announc..
PU
07:00aBILIBILI  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, May 13, ..
AQ
04/18MARKET CHATTER : Alibaba Slashes Merchant Fees on Platforms After Record Fine
MT
04/15MARKET CHATTER : Bilibili Forges Multi-Year Partnership with US Gaming Giant Act..
MT
04/15Tencent, Other Tech Giants Vow to Comply with China's Antitrust Rules After A..
MT
04/14Game Developer XD Secures $143 Million from Bilibili, Alibaba's Taobao
MT
04/08MARKET CHATTER : Bilibili in Talks for Purchase of 24% of Shenzhen-listed Yoozoo..
MT
04/08BILIBILI  : Credit Suisse Upgrades Bilibili to Outperform from Neutral, Adjusts ..
MT
04/08Global markets live: CVC, Twitter, Hitachi...
04/08SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Climb Premarket Thursday
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19 167 M 2 951 M 2 951 M
Net income 2021 -3 567 M -549 M -549 M
Net cash 2021 4 325 M 666 M 666 M
P/E ratio 2021 -73,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 262 B 40 238 M 40 335 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,68x
Nbr of Employees 8 646
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart BILIBILI INC.
Duration : Period :
Bilibili Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILIBILI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 1 005,92 CNY
Last Close Price 688,25 CNY
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rui Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xu Yi President & Director
Fan Xin Chief Financial Officer
Ni Li Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Feng Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILIBILI INC.23.33%40 238
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.17%768 910
NETFLIX, INC.2.54%245 559
PROSUS N.V.6.71%182 978
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.43%107 653
AIRBNB, INC.18.92%104 614
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ