Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bilibili Inc.    BILI

BILIBILI INC.

(BILI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bilibili to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 05:01am EDT

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on November 18, 2020 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 19, 2020). Details for the conference call are as follows:                

Event Title:Bilibili Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: 4395658
Registration Link:http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4395658

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 25, 2020:

United States:+1-855-452-5696
International:+61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong:800-963-117
China:400-632-2162
Replay Access Code:4395658

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili represents an iconic brand of online entertainment with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili provides an immersive entertainment experience and high-quality content that caters to the evolving and diversified interests of its users and communities, and has built its platform based on the strong emotional connections of Bilibili’s users to its content and communities.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Bilibili Inc.
Juliet Yang
Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523
E-mail: ir@bilibili.com 

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com 

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com  

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BILIBILI INC.
05:01aBILIBILI : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, November..
AQ
05:01aBilibili to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, Novembe..
GL
10/16BILIBILI : Talented rappers keen to spread word and break the stereotype
AQ
10/13CHINESE ONLINE VIDEO PLATFORMS DROP : Bloomberg News
RE
10/13Biggest Chinese Online Video Platforms Canceled Apple Event's Livestream- Blo..
RE
10/13Tencent Powers Up With a Game-Streaming Super Platform -- Heard on the Street
DJ
10/06Chinese Video Platform Bilibili Moves Ahead With Hong Kong Listing Plans, Nik..
DJ
08/31Bilibili Announces Equity Investment in Huanxi Media
GL
08/26BILIBILI : Q2 2020 Bilibili Inc. Earnings Release
PU
08/26BILIBILI : Q2 2020 Bilibili Inc. Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 242 M 1 674 M 1 674 M
Net income 2020 -2 853 M -425 M -425 M
Net cash 2020 2 917 M 434 M 434 M
P/E ratio 2020 -36,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 105 B 15 635 M 15 623 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,08x
EV / Sales 2021 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 791
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart BILIBILI INC.
Duration : Period :
Bilibili Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILIBILI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 379,30 CNY
Last Close Price 302,04 CNY
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xu Yi President & Director
Ni Li Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Fan Xin Chief Financial Officer
Feng Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILIBILI INC.141.68%15 635
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED49.49%689 290
NETFLIX, INC.50.89%215 720
PROSUS N.V.24.46%153 026
NASPERS LIMITED31.74%79 520
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.33%64 409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group