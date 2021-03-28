Log in
BILIBILI INC.

BILIBILI INC.

(BILI)
Chinese Video Platform Bilibili Slides in Hong Kong Debut

03/28/2021 | 11:00pm EDT
By Yifan Wang

Shares of Chinese video-platform operator Bilibili Inc. fell in their Hong Kong trading debut, following a recent downturn in its Nasdaq-listed shares and broader weakness in the technology sector.

Bilibili had raised about 20 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$2.57 billion) in its Hong Kong offering.

The Hong Kong-listed stock lost as much as 6.8% within a few hours of trading to HK$753, compared with its offering price of HK$808.

The company, backed by two of China's largest internet giants, Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has seen its American depositary receipts slumping 23% in the past month, as rising yields on U.S. treasury notes weakened investor sentiment on the tech industry.

Despite the recent correction, Bilibili's ADRs have still more than quadrupled over the past 12 months.

Bilibili, popular among young Chinese videogame and animation fans, joins a group of U.S.-listed Chinese firms seeking listings closer to home amid heightened risks of a forced potential delisting in New York.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-21 2259ET

