  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bilibili Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILI   US0900401060

BILIBILI INC.

(BILI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
15.40 USD   +22.32%
03:08aTrending : Bilibili Shares Extend Gains in Asian Trade After Earnings Beat Expectations
DJ
11/29Bilibili Shares Jump in Hong Kong, Extending Wall Street Rally
DJ
11/29ADRs End Higher, Bilibili and HSBC Trade Actively
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Trending : Bilibili Shares Extend Gains in Asian Trade After Earnings Beat Expectations

11/30/2022 | 03:08am EST
0752 GMT - Bilibili Inc. is the most mentioned company in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the company that operates a video-sharing platform posted results that were better than forecast. Bilibili said Tuesday that revenue rose 11% in the third quarter, while its net loss narrowed. The company, which is listed in New York as well as Hong Kong, guided for revenue to grow by 3.8%-7.3% in the fourth quarter, which would be modest compared with most quarters since it went public. Bilibili said it managed to narrow losses by cutting costs, including by rationalizing headcount. Shares jumped 22% in New York overnight and were last up 16% in Hong Kong. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 0307ET

Analyst Recommendations on BILIBILI INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 21 894 M 3 059 M 3 059 M
Net income 2022 -7 697 M -1 075 M -1 075 M
Net Debt 2022 6 860 M 958 M 958 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43 414 M 6 065 M 6 065 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 12 281
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart BILIBILI INC.
Duration : Period :
Bilibili Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILIBILI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 110,24 CNY
Average target price 193,76 CNY
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xu Yi Founder
Fan Xin Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Ni Li Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Feng Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILIBILI INC.-66.81%6 065
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.89%325 314
NETFLIX, INC.-53.36%125 126
PROSUS N.V.-18.03%83 482
AIRBNB, INC.-42.76%60 342
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-33.79%55 365