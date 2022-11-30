Trending : Bilibili Shares Extend Gains in Asian Trade After Earnings Beat Expectations

0752 GMT - Bilibili Inc. is the most mentioned company in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after the company that operates a video-sharing platform posted results that were better than forecast. Bilibili said Tuesday that revenue rose 11% in the third quarter, while its net loss narrowed. The company, which is listed in New York as well as Hong Kong, guided for revenue to grow by 3.8%-7.3% in the fourth quarter, which would be modest compared with most quarters since it went public. Bilibili said it managed to narrow losses by cutting costs, including by rationalizing headcount. Shares jumped 22% in New York overnight and were last up 16% in Hong Kong. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

