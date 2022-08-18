Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bill.com Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILL   US0900431000

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

(BILL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:12 2022-08-18 pm EDT
172.70 USD   +14.08%
04:12pBILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pBill.com Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
04:08pEarnings Flash (BILL) BILL.COM Reports Q4 Revenue $200.2M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bill.com Adds Experienced SMB Leaders to Executive Team, Hiring Irana Wasti as Chief Product Officer and Sofya Pogreb as Chief Operating Officer

08/18/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bringing expertise in scaling global growth businesses

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Irana Wasti has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Sofya Pogreb has joined as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Both executives will be reporting directly to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005676/en/

Irana Wasti (Photo: Business Wire)

Irana Wasti (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to have Irana and Sofya join the team. Their experience building product and operational capabilities that support SMBs globally is invaluable,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of Bill.com. “We look forward to both of their contributions as we continue to build a company that is automating the future of finance so that businesses can flourish.”

Irana was most recently Chief Product Officer at Typeform, a global SaaS platform for audience engagement serving 500 million digital interactions per year. Prior to that she was President of GoDaddy EMEA, serving SMBs globally. Irana was also SVP and General Manager for GoDaddy’s Productivity business, leading teams that provide small businesses with tools and services that help them improve communication and run their businesses. Before this, Irana was a product leader at Intuit, and began her career at IBM.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Bill.com at this stage of the company’s growth and development,'' said Irana Wasti. “There is huge potential for Bill.com’s platform to make a difference by simplifying financial operations for so many SMBs around the world, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Irana holds an M.B.A from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in Computer Science from University of California at Berkeley.

Sofya has devoted most of her 20-plus year career to operational roles at fintech companies. Most recently, as COO of NEXT Insurance, Sofya created and executed a technology-led insurance carrier strategy that scaled the company. Prior to that, Sofya served as COO at TrueAccord, where she scaled and led critical operational functions. Before that, Sofya was a senior executive at PayPal with responsibility for risk management across The Americas.

“Having served small businesses for years at NEXT Insurance and PayPal, I have developed a great deal of empathy for how much SMBs have on their plates. I’m excited to be a part of such a great company that is focused on helping to make their jobs easier,'' said Sofya Pogreb.

Sofya serves on the Board of NEXT Insurance as well as the Board of Directors of AchieveKids. Sofya holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science and dual B.A.s in Computer Science and Finance from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Bill.com

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates financial operations for small and midsize businesses. The company’s mission is to make it simple to connect and do business. Additional solutions include all-in-one expense management platform Divvy and mobile invoicing product Invoice2go. Hundreds of thousands of SMBs worldwide use Bill.com’s solutions to manage end-to-end financial workflows, process payments, and create connections to suppliers and clients, helping to manage cash inflows and outflows. Bill.com partners with leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information visit www.bill.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
04:12pBILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directo..
AQ
04:10pBill.com Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
04:08pEarnings Flash (BILL) BILL.COM Reports Q4 Revenue $200.2M
MT
04:07pEarnings Flash (BILL) BILL.COM Posts Q4 Loss $-0.03
MT
04:06pBill.com Adds Experienced SMB Leaders to Executive Team, Hiring Irana Wasti as Chief Pr..
BU
12:24pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Bill.com Holdings Inc, 62.5% Follow-Through Indicator, 19.3% S..
MT
08/11INSIDER SELL : Bill.com Holdings
MT
07/21Bill.com to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 18, ..
BU
07/20INSIDER SELL : Bill.com Holdings
MT
07/18Piper Sandler Adjusts Bill.com Holdings' Price Target to $170 From $212, Keeps Overweig..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 623 M - -
Net income 2022 -325 M - -
Net cash 2022 920 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -52,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 784 M 15 784 M -
EV / Sales 2022 23,8x
EV / Sales 2023 16,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 384
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 151,38 $
Average target price 186,16 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Lacerte Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Rettig Chief Financial Officer
Vinay Pai Chief Technology Officer
Mark Lenhard Chief Operating Officer
Raj Aji Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC.-39.24%15 784
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-13.38%2 172 633
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-25.45%72 466
SYNOPSYS INC.3.39%58 282
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.74%56 795
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.2.50%52 309