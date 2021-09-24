Bill com : Announces Closing of $1.38 Billion of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' $180.0 Million Option to Purchase Additional Shares (Form 8-K)

Bill.com Announces Closing of $1.38 Billion of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' $180.0 Million Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN JOSE, CALIF., September 24, 2021 - Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) ("Bill.com") today announced that it has closed its public offering (the "offering") of 5,073,529 shares of its common stock (the "shares") at a price to the public of $272.00 per share, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 661,764 shares of its common stock.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Barclays Capital Inc. and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. acted as bookrunners for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, Needham & Company, LLC, Nomura Securities International, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to Bill.com's automatic shelf registration statement (which includes a base prospectus), which Bill.com filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 21, 2021 and which automatically became effective upon filing, and a preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering (together with such base prospectus, the "preliminary prospectus") which Bill.com also filed with the SEC on September 21, 2021. These documents may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or by phone at 1-866-471-2526; from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, or by phone at 1-866-803-9204; or from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

Bill.com estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $1.34 billion, after deducting the underwriters' discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Bill.com.

Bill.com intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions. From time to time, Bill.com evaluates potential acquisitions and strategic transactions involving businesses, technologies or products. However, Bill.com has not designated any specific uses and has no current agreements with respect to any acquisitions or strategic transactions.