Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bill.com Holdings, Inc.    BILL

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC.

(BILL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bill.com : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in February

02/08/2021 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

  • Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference
    Presentation: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:20am ET
  • KeyBanc 16th Annual Virtual Emerging Tech Summit
    Presentation: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:10pm ET

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in San Jose, California and Houston, Texas. For more information visit www.bill.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
10:06aBILL.COM : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in February
BU
02/05BILL COM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/05SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Edging Higher Shortly Ahead of Friday Close
MT
02/05SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Losing Steam in Afternoon Trading
MT
02/05BILL COM : BTIG Adjusts Price Target on Bill.com Holdings to $180 From $150, Rei..
MT
02/05BILL COM : Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Bill.com Holdings to $155 From $135..
MT
02/05BILL COM : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on Bill.com Holdings to $150 F..
MT
02/05BILL COM : Needham Adjusts Price Target on Bill.com Holdings to $170 From $120, ..
MT
02/05BILL COM : Oppenheimer Adjusts Price Target on Bill.com Holdings to $175 From $1..
MT
02/05BILL COM : KeyBanc Adjusts Bill.com Holdings' Price Target to $165 from $150, Ke..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 212 M - -
Net income 2021 -70,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 654 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -212x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 197 M 15 197 M -
EV / Sales 2021 68,6x
EV / Sales 2022 52,3x
Nbr of Employees 618
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 167,42 $
Last Close Price 184,69 $
Spread / Highest target 0,17%
Spread / Average Target -9,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
René Lacerte Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Rettig Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Operations
Raj Aji Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Steven M. Cakebread Independent Director
David M. Hornik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC.32.80%15 197
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.89%1 826 725
SEA LIMITED28.99%131 249
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.24.39%122 474
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.25%60 965
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.96%57 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ