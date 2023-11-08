BILL Holdings, Inc. is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spending and expense management products. It enables users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve back-office efficiency. It offers financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). Through its automated solutions, it helps SMBs simplify and control their finances. It is a partner of the United States financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. Its artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform creates connections between its customers, their suppliers, and their clients. Businesses on its platform generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, make, and receive payments, manage employee expenses, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash.

Sector Software