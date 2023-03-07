Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BILL Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILL   US0900431000

BILL HOLDINGS, INC.

(BILL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:46:30 2023-03-07 pm EST
87.51 USD   -1.42%
12:26pGeorgian police use tear gas on protesters after parliament backs 'foreign agents' law
RE
12:24pCERAWEEK - U.S. permit reforms needed to achieve Inflation Reduction Act goals -Conoco CEO
RE
12:07pExclusive-Siemens to invest $220 million in North Carolina rail car factory
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Georgian police use tear gas on protesters after parliament backs 'foreign agents' law

03/07/2023 | 12:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Georgia's Defence Minister Irakli Garibashvili attends a session of parliament in Tbilisi

TBILISI (Reuters) -Georgian police used tear gas to disperse protesters on Tuesday in central Tbilisi after parliament gave its initial backing to a draft law on "foreign agents" which critics say represents an authoritarian shift in the South Caucasus country.

The law, backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, would require any organisations receiving more than 20% of their funding from overseas to register as "foreign agents", or face substantial fines.

Critics have said it is reminiscent of a 2012 Russian law that has since been used to crack down on dissent.

Georgian television showed protesters angrily remonstrating with police armed with riot shields who then used tear gas. Local television said police also used water cannon to disperse the protesters.

Earlier, the law had comfortably passed its first parliamentary reading, Georgian media outlets reported.

Some of the protesters gathered outside the parliament building carried European Union and U.S. flags, and shouted: "No to the Russian law".

Speaking in Berlin earlier on Tuesday, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Garibashvili reaffirmed his support for the law, saying the proposed provisions on foreign agents met "European and global standards".

"The future of our country doesn't belong to, and will not belong to, foreign agents and servants of foreign countries," he said.

BRAWL

The ruling party, which says it wants Georgia to join the European Union, has accused critics of the bill of opposing the Georgian Orthodox Church, one of the country's most respected and influential institutions.

On Monday, a committee hearing on the law ended in a physical brawl in parliament, as the chairman of the legislature's legal affairs committee appeared to physically strike the leader of the opposition United National Movement, which opposes the bill.

President Salome Zourabichvili, who was elected as a Georgian Dream candidate, has said she will veto the bill, which she says endangers Georgia's hopes of joining the EU. Parliament can override her veto.

More than 60 civil society organisations and media outlets have said they will not comply with the bill if it is signed into law.

Georgia's government has in recent years faced criticism from observers, who say the country is drifting towards authoritarianism. In June, the EU declined to grant Georgia candidate status alongside Moldova and Ukraine, citing stalled political and judicial reforms.

(Reporting by Felix Light, David Chkhikvishvili and Vladimir SoldatkinEditing by Andrew Osborn and Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
12:26pGeorgian police use tear gas on protesters after parliament backs 'foreign agents' law
RE
12:24pCERAWEEK - U.S. permit reforms needed to achieve Inflation Reduction Act goals -Conoco ..
RE
12:07pExclusive-Siemens to invest $220 million in North Carolina rail car factory
RE
12:05pSpain's Socialists deepen rift with coalition partner over sexual consent law reform
RE
10:20aSpain promotes gender parity in politics, business ahead of Women's Day
RE
09:01aTwelve U.S. senators back giving Commerce Secretary new powers to ban TikTok
RE
08:36aFactbox-Britain proposes new immigration law to stop small boats
RE
08:34aExplainer-How UK gov't plans to stop migrants arriving by boat
RE
03/06Transcript : BILL Holdings, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media..
CI
03/03Insider Sell: Bill Holdings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 006 M - -
Net income 2023 -318 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -30,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 444 M 9 444 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,84x
EV / Sales 2024 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 269
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BILL Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 88,77 $
Average target price 135,94 $
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Lacerte Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Rettig Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Operations
Vinay Pai Chief Technology Officer
Sofya Pogreb Chief Operating Officer
Raj Aji Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILL HOLDINGS, INC.-18.53%9 444
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.45%1 912 090
SYNOPSYS INC.15.50%56 164
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.22.32%53 878
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.99%52 205
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.89%45 145