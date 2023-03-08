Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BILL Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILL   US0900431000

BILL HOLDINGS, INC.

(BILL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-07 pm EST
84.33 USD   -5.00%
02:36aHungary's Feb CPI slows slightly to 25.4% y/y, meets forecast -stats
RE
02:03aPriced out of work by childcare, could UK parents hold key to growth?
RE
01:33aGeberit reports solid 2022 profits, says outlook unclear
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hungary's Feb CPI slows slightly to 25.4% y/y, meets forecast -stats

03/08/2023 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation slowed slightly to an annual 25.4% in February from 25.7% in January, in line with analyts' projection, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Core inflation, calculated with a revised methodology, slowed to 25.2% in February from 25.4% in January, also meeting a 25.2% forecast in a Reuters survey. Prices increased by 0.8% from the previous month, the KSH said.

The KSH said the prices of electricity, gas and other fuels, and food prices jumped the most in annual terms.

Average inflation for 2022 was 14.5%.

As of April 2021, the KSH no longer includes alcohol and tobacco prices in its core inflation figure. The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

Food prices rose by 43.3% year-on-year, household energy prices jumped by 49% after the government curtailed utility bill subsidies last year. Consumer durables prices increased by 12.6%, with prices of new cars jumping 23.9%, while services prices rose by 11.6% in annual terms.

INFLATION (% change) Feb 2023 Jan 2023 Feb 2022

Headline CPI m/m 0.8 2.3 1.1

Headline CPI y/y 25.4 25.7 8.3

Core CPI y/y 25.2 25.4 8.1

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
02:36aHungary's Feb CPI slows slightly to 25.4% y/y, meets forecast -stats
RE
02:03aPriced out of work by childcare, could UK parents hold key to growth?
RE
01:33aGeberit reports solid 2022 profits, says outlook unclear
RE
12:57aTikTok creators react to bill that could ban site
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Tightening Fears to Weigh on Shares
DJ
03/07Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Weaken on Fed Powell's Ha..
DJ
03/07News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/07White House backs bill to allow TikTok ban
RE
03/07Novo obesity drug to launch in the UK soon, says watchdog
RE
03/07Walmart to invest nearly $1.5 billion in Mexico and Central America in 2023
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 006 M - -
Net income 2023 -318 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -29,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 971 M 8 971 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,37x
EV / Sales 2024 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 269
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BILL Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 84,33 $
Average target price 135,94 $
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Lacerte Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Rettig Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Operations
Vinay Pai Chief Technology Officer
Sofya Pogreb Chief Operating Officer
Raj Aji Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILL HOLDINGS, INC.-22.60%8 971
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.11%1 912 090
SYNOPSYS INC.13.15%56 164
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.22.88%53 878
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.96%52 205
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION36.89%45 145