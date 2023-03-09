Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BILL Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILL   US0900431000

BILL HOLDINGS, INC.

(BILL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:28:00 2023-03-09 am EST
83.80 USD   +1.08%
10:19aFormer NATO general Petr Pavel takes reins as Czech president
RE
10:03aPoland summons U.S. envoy over TV station's unspecified 'actions'
RE
09:41aUganda considers bill to criminalise identifying as LGBTQ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Poland summons U.S. envoy over TV station's unspecified 'actions'

03/09/2023 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WARSAW (Reuters) - The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador on Thursday about the actions of a television station, it said in a statement without naming the station or specifying what it believes it did wrong.

Poland has previously been at odds with the United States over Discovery-owned news channel TVN24, which is critical of the government.

TVN24 recently contributed to stirring a heated debate in Poland by airing a documentary alleging late John Paul II knew about sexual abuses by Catholic clergy before becoming pope.

It was not immediately clear if the issue the U.S. ambassador was summoned over concerned TVN24. The U.S. embassy in Warsaw had no immediate comment.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recognizes that the potential effects of these actions are identical to the goals of the hybrid war aimed at leading to divisions and tensions in Polish society," the ministry said in a statement.

"Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the U.S. Ambassador to inform him about the situation and its consequences in weakening the ability of the Republic of Poland to deter a potential adversary and its resistance to threats."

A Polish foreign ministry spokesman declined to comment further.

In 2021, Poland's president vetoed a media bill that critics said was aimed at silencing TVN24, citing worries about the strain the law would put on relations with Washington.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Marek Strzelecki, Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
10:19aFormer NATO general Petr Pavel takes reins as Czech president
RE
10:03aPoland summons U.S. envoy over TV station's unspecified 'actions'
RE
09:41aUganda considers bill to criminalise identifying as LGBTQ
RE
09:06aBILL Partners with BMO to Help Businesses Digitize and Streamline Payments
BU
08:54aSweden proposes security law seeking Turkey's backing for NATO bid
RE
08:30aGeorgia axes 'foreign agents' bill after unrest
RE
06:31aGeorgia protests to continue - opposition MP
RE
06:29aFactbox-Why is Georgia in turmoil over a "foreign agents" law?
RE
06:04aBayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head
RE
05:53aEuropean Midday Briefing: Fed Rate Path Worries -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 006 M - -
Net income 2023 -318 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -28,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 819 M 8 819 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,21x
EV / Sales 2024 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 269
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BILL Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 82,90 $
Average target price 135,94 $
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Lacerte Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Rettig Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Operations
Vinay Pai Chief Technology Officer
Sofya Pogreb Chief Operating Officer
Raj Aji Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILL HOLDINGS, INC.-23.92%8 819
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.98%1 888 493
SYNOPSYS INC.15.58%56 202
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.21.61%54 397
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.17%51 260
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION38.25%45 594