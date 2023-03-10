Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BILL Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILL   US0900431000

BILL HOLDINGS, INC.

(BILL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-09 pm EST
80.32 USD   -3.11%
07:12aBiden to host Australia and Britain to reveal details of submarine pact to counter China
RE
06:52aSunak and Macron discuss migrant crossings in Paris meeting
AN
06:46aCelebrations in Georgia as controversial law dropped
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sunak and Macron discuss migrant crossings in Paris meeting

03/10/2023 | 06:52am EST
(Alliance News) - The UK prime minister and the French president have met in Paris at the start of a UK-France summit as they discuss how to prevent migrants from crossing the Channel unlawfully.

Rishi Sunak has set preventing the small boats from crossing the strait between England and France as one of his top five priorities ahead of the next election.

They are expected to build on a deal announced in November, with the UK agreeing in the autumn to provide GBP63 million to Paris in a bid to clampdown on trafficking gangs.

Under the commitment, the number of French officers patrolling beaches on the country's northern coastline rose from 200 to 300, while British officers for the first time were also permitted to be stationed in French control rooms and on the approaches to beaches to observe operations.

Despite the measures, nearly 3,000 people have arrived via small boats in the UK already this year, with almost 46,000 arriving in 2022.

It was reported by the Daily Express that Sunak is ready to give the green light to a deal that would secure a multi-year migration agreement with Paris, which would include Britain paying millions of pounds to France every year to increase the number of patrol officers on French beaches.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly appeared to confirm that any fresh pact would involve more UK investment.

Speaking from Paris, he told BBC Breakfast: "It will cost money, it has cost money and of course we will be negotiating how we fund that joint work to prevent those migration attempts across the Channel.

"I'm not going to speculate as to the outcomes of the negotiation but we have been spending money doing this, it's right and proper that we do and of course we will be spending money in the future."

No 10 has remained tight-lipped on the prospect of a deal being given the green light at the summit but has said the prime minister will be calling on his counterpart to "go further" on measures to stop the boats.

Sunak, tweeting after meeting Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, said: "Close neighbours. Great friends. Historic allies.

"It's great to be in Paris."

The talks between the leaders comes days after Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who was also meeting with her counterpart in the French capital on Friday, unveiled the Illegal Migration Bill.

The legislation announced on Tuesday would see migrants who arrive through unauthorised means deported and hit with a lifetime ban from returning.

It is thought Macron is likely to want to hear from the prime minister about how the bill will make Britain a less attractive destination for migrants.

The summit is the first since 2018 when Theresa May was in Downing Street, with cross-Channel relations proving frosty during Boris Johnson and Liz Truss's tenures.

However, Sunak and Macron have appeared to be on friendlier terms since the Conservative Party leader entered No 10 in October.

By Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent

Press Association: News

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 006 M - -
Net income 2023 -318 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -27,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 545 M 8 545 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,94x
EV / Sales 2024 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 269
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BILL Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 80,32 $
Average target price 135,94 $
Spread / Average Target 69,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Lacerte Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Rettig Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Operations
Vinay Pai Chief Technology Officer
Sofya Pogreb Chief Operating Officer
Raj Aji Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILL HOLDINGS, INC.-26.28%8 545
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.79%1 878 221
SYNOPSYS INC.13.35%55 121
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.24.07%53 605
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.75%51 133
SEA LIMITED49.09%43 574