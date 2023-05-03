|
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|67.94 USD
|+3.60%
|+6.79%
|-37.65%
|Nov. 17
|Transcript : BILL Holdings, Inc. Presents at Autonomous Virtual Financials Tour, Nov-17-2023 10:00 AM
|CI
|Nov. 17
|Bill Holdings Insider Bought Shares Worth $507,500, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
Presenter SpeechTaylor McGinnis (Analysts)Hello, everyone, and thanks so much for attending the UBS Tech Conferenc...
BILL Holdings, Inc. is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spending and expense management products. It enables users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve back-office efficiency. It offers financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). Through its automated solutions, it helps SMBs simplify and control their finances. It is a partner of the United States financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. Its artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform creates connections between its customers, their suppliers, and their clients. Businesses on its platform generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, make, and receive payments, manage employee expenses, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash.
SectorSoftware
2023-12-07 - Annual General Meeting
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
67.94USD
Average target price
85.57USD
Spread / Average Target
+25.95%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-37.65%
|7 001 M $
|+57.97%
|2844 B $
|+73.03%
|82 693 M $
|+71.32%
|73 653 M $
|+28.75%
|61 831 M $
|+51.97%
|48 621 M $
|+209.03%
|42 889 M $
|+56.97%
|33 845 M $
|+50.78%
|26 646 M $
|+74.93%
|25 485 M $
