  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BILL Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILL   US0900431000

BILL HOLDINGS, INC.

(BILL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14:42 2023-03-08 pm EST
83.49 USD   -1.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Twenty years later, US Senate may finally end authorization for war on Iraq

03/08/2023 | 02:07pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. soldier stands guard during a peace conference in al-Zawra amusement park in Baghdad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee backed legislation on Wednesday to repeal two authorizations for past wars in Iraq, paving the way for a possible vote in the full Senate before the 20th anniversary of the last invasion by American troops.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 13-8 to approve a bill to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force, or AUMFs, against Iraq, the latest attempt to reassert Congress' role in deciding to send troops into combat.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the full Senate could vote on the legislation in the next few weeks. That would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the March 19, 2003, invasion of Iraq.

Senator Tim Kaine, a leader of efforts to repeal old AUMFs, said it makes no sense to have the authorizations on the books.

"Iraq was an enemy in '02," he told Reuters in a telephone interview. "Increasingly, they are a security partner. We work with Iraq to defeat ISIS and continue to guard against terrorist activity."

Lawmakers have been arguing for years that Congress has ceded too much authority to the president over whether troops should be sent into combat, by passing and then failing to repeal broad, open-ended war authorizations that presidents have then used for years to justify military action around the globe.

For example, Republican then-President Donald Trump said the 2002 AUMF provided legal authority for the 2020 killing in Iraq of senior Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Under the Constitution, Congress, not the president, has the right to declare war.

The measure's chances of becoming law were unclear. Despite support from members of both parties in both the Senate and House of Representatives, there is also significant opposition.

Republican Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called for a replacement, written in consultation with military commanders, before repealing existing AUMFs.

"Piecemeal repeal of those Iraq authorities is not a serious contribution to war powers reform," McCaul said in a statement.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Grant McCool)

By Patricia Zengerle


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 006 M - -
Net income 2023 -318 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -29,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 971 M 8 971 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,37x
EV / Sales 2024 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 269
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BILL Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 84,33 $
Average target price 135,94 $
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Lacerte Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Rettig Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Operations
Vinay Pai Chief Technology Officer
Sofya Pogreb Chief Operating Officer
Raj Aji Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILL HOLDINGS, INC.-22.60%8 971
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.11%1 891 843
SYNOPSYS INC.13.15%55 024
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.22.88%53 319
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.96%51 688
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION37.15%45 230