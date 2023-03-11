UK plans 11 billion stg business tax break in budget - Bloomberg News

Hunt will limit the relief to three years and propose a permanent replacement in the ruling Conservative Party's manifesto before the next election, the report said.

Under this replacement full-expensing regime, companies will continue to save 25 pence on their tax bill for every 1 pound invested, the report said. A previously announced increase in the headline rate of corporation tax, to 25% from 19%, is due to come into force in April.

"For the manufacturing industry... those capital allowances work, so I would say, we do want to bring down our effective corporation tax, the total amount people pay," Hunt said earlier today in a GB News interview, referring to measures which allow companies to offset capital expenditure against their tax bill.

Hunt is due to present his budget on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8314 pounds)

