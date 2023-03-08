Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BILL Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILL   US0900431000

BILL HOLDINGS, INC.

(BILL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
83.43 USD   -1.07%
02:07pTwenty years later, US Senate may finally end authorization for war on Iraq
RE
02:03pUS CDC to lift COVID testing requirements for travelers from China
RE
01:09pMacron backs enshrining right to abortion in French constitution
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US CDC to lift COVID testing requirements for travelers from China

03/08/2023 | 02:03pm EST
Passengers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed on Wednesday it plans to end mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China, joining other countries in eliminating the requirements.

Reuters and other outlets on Tuesday reported that the CDC plans to drop the testing requirements imposed in early January on Friday.

The CDC said on Wednesday that the "public health measure was put in place to protect U.S. citizens and communities as we worked to both identify the size of the (China COVID) surge and gain better insights into the variants that were circulating."

The CDC said it will continue to monitor cases in China and around the world.

Last week, Japan dropped a requirement that everyone take a test for the virus upon arrival from China.

The United States in early January joined other countries in taking new measures after Beijing's decision to lift its stringent zero-COVID policies. It required air passengers ages 2 years and older to get a negative COVID test result no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macao.

"We were aware that there was a large wave of infections in (China) and there was a lack of transparency by the PRC, meaning we had little information about the size of the surge or the variants that were circulating within," the CDC said.

The agency said it will continue the genomic sequencing program at select airports that asks travelers to volunteer to help with early detection of new COVID variants.

The Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance Program will monitor flights from China and regional transportation hubs, as well as flights from more than 30 other countries, the CDC said.

(Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Bill Berkrot)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 006 M - -
Net income 2023 -318 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -29,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 971 M 8 971 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,37x
EV / Sales 2024 5,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 269
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BILL Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 84,33 $
Average target price 135,94 $
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Lacerte Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Rettig Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Operations
Vinay Pai Chief Technology Officer
Sofya Pogreb Chief Operating Officer
Raj Aji Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILL HOLDINGS, INC.-22.60%8 971
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.11%1 891 843
SYNOPSYS INC.13.15%55 024
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.22.88%53 319
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.96%51 688
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION37.15%45 230