Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BILL Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILL   US0900431000

BILL HOLDINGS, INC.

(BILL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:03:09 2023-03-09 pm EST
81.25 USD   -1.99%
02:48pUS Treasury eyes effective hike in overseas corporate minimum tax to 21%
RE
01:44pWhatsApp Chief Will Cathcart Reportedly Says Online Safety Bill Could End Its Service in UK
MT
01:43pSmall Businesses Report Record Job Openings, Shortages of Supply in February, NFIB Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Treasury eyes effective hike in overseas corporate minimum tax to 21%

03/09/2023 | 02:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S Treasury building in Washington.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday said it has proposed raising the effective minimum rate that U.S. corporations pay on overseas income to 21% from about 10.5% as it aims to bring the United States into compliance with a global corporate minimum tax deal.

The changes to the current "GILTI" minimum tax and a new global corporate minimum tax are contained in the Treasury's explanations of revenue proposals associated with President Joe Biden's fiscal 2024 budget plan released on Thursday.

The proposed budget contains trillions of dollars in tax hikes on wealthy Americans and corporations, including an increase in the general corporate rate to 28% from the current 21%.

The United States has not implemented a 2021 agreement by some 137 countries to enact corporate minimum taxes of at least 15% aimed at ending competition among countries to slash corporate taxes to attract business investment.

There is little chance that the Biden administration will be able to increase the current Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) tax rate on overseas income with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, many of whom oppose the global tax deal.

But the so-called Treasury Green Book provides some new proposals on that front, including an increase in the GILTI rate to 14% from the current 10.5%. But certain exemptions for investments in tangible assets in the overseas minimum tax would be eliminated, which Treasury officials said would increase the effective GILTI rate to 21% while eliminating incentives for overseas investment.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
02:48pUS Treasury eyes effective hike in overseas corporate minimum tax to 21%
RE
01:44pWhatsApp Chief Will Cathcart Reportedly Says Online Safety Bill Could End Its Service i..
MT
01:43pSmall Businesses Report Record Job Openings, Shortages of Supply in February, NFIB Says
MT
01:40pRussia raises doubts about grain deal renewal as deadline looms
RE
01:36pReaction to Biden's 2024 budget proposal
RE
01:17pTrump lawyer Jenna Ellis censured over 2020 election fraud 'misrepresentations'
RE
12:51pAnalysis: JetBlue faces 'uphill battle' in merger fight with government
RE
12:46pBritain delays major rail project HS2 as costs soar again
RE
12:38pUS pick to lead World Bank, Ajay Banga, wins more support
RE
12:23pSweden, Finland and Turkey hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 006 M - -
Net income 2023 -318 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -28,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 819 M 8 819 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,21x
EV / Sales 2024 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 269
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BILL Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 82,90 $
Average target price 135,94 $
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Lacerte Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Rettig Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Operations
Vinay Pai Chief Technology Officer
Sofya Pogreb Chief Operating Officer
Raj Aji Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILL HOLDINGS, INC.-23.92%8 819
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.98%1 888 493
SYNOPSYS INC.15.58%56 202
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.21.61%54 397
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.17%51 260
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION38.25%45 594