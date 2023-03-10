Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BILL Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BILL   US0900431000

BILL HOLDINGS, INC.

(BILL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-10 pm EST
68.35 USD   -14.90%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

White House says attacks on LGBTQ rights are 'dangerous'

03/10/2023 | 05:35pm EST
FILE PHOTO: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday condemned what it described as "hateful and dangerous" attacks on LGBTQ people, as Republicans in various U.S. states pursue laws targeting the community's rights.

Speaking to reporters, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre pointed to Republican calls to ban gay marriage through legislation in Iowa and Tennessee, as well as moves to limit protections for same-sex couples in Florida.

"In Florida, just Florida alone, Republicans introduced 20 bills, 20 bills on a single day to roll back the rights of LGBT community," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

More than 450 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in U.S. states, said Jean-Pierre, who pointed to a proposed Florida bill that would give the state the right to separate transgender children from their parents.

Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration will continue to call out attacks on the LGBTQ community.

"Just think about a kid who's sitting at home in this community, who's listening and hearing elected officials talking about how they want to take away their rights, or how they want to even threaten their parents with felony charges for seeking healthcare for their children," Jean-Pierre said.

Republicans in various states have pursued a wave of laws directed at LGBTQ people - limiting transgender participation in sports, access to gender-affirming medical care, and the teaching of subjects related to gender identity or sexual orientation.

Tennessee lawmakers passed legislation last month restricting drag performances in public or in front of children. West Virginia's attorney general on Thursday said the state will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to allow enforcement of a law banning transgender athletes from female sports teams.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Jasper Ward; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 006 M - -
Net income 2023 -318 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -23,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 545 M 8 545 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,94x
EV / Sales 2024 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 269
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
BILL Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BILL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 68,35 $
Average target price 135,94 $
Spread / Average Target 98,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Lacerte Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Rettig Chief Financial Officer, EVP-Finance & Operations
Vinay Pai Chief Technology Officer
Sofya Pogreb Chief Operating Officer
Raj Aji Secretary, Chief Compliance & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILL HOLDINGS, INC.-26.28%8 545
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.79%1 878 221
SYNOPSYS INC.13.35%55 121
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.24.07%53 605
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.75%51 133
SEA LIMITED49.09%43 574