BILL HOLDINGS, INC.

(BILL)
White House urges Congress to pass bill giving Commerce secretary power to ban TikTok

03/07/2023 | 03:35pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House urged Congress to quickly pass legislation introduced on Tuesday that would provide the federal government with new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose a national security threat, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

"We look forward to continue working with both Democrats and Republicans on this bill, and urge Congress to act quickly to send it to the president's desk," Sullivan said in a statement.

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Eric Beech)


© Reuters 2023
