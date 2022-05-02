Bill Identity : Terms of Issue of Securities

Income Tax and Employees and Employer's National Insurance:

By applying for and/or accepting the Plan Securities, employees irrevocably agree to: (a) pay to the Company or the Group Company which employee them or their former employer (as appropriate) (Employer Company) the amount of any Tax liability; or

(b) enter into arrangements to the satisfaction of the Employer Company for payment of any Tax liability.

(c) reimburse the Employer Company for any employer's Class 1 national insurance contributions (or any similar liability for social security contributions in any jurisdiction) (Employer's NICs) that: (i) the Employer Company is liable to pay as a result of any taxable event in relation to Plan Securities; and (ii) may be lawfully recovered by the Employer Company from an employee or former employee; and

(d) at the request of the Company or the Employer Company, join that person in making a valid election to transfer to employees the whole or any part of the liability for Employer's NICs (or any similar liability for social security contribution in any jurisdiction) described above. If employees fail to make payment to the relevant Group Company in respect of any Tax liability, employees will authorise the Company to sell a sufficient number of Plan Shares to produce a sum which (after allowance for the costs and expenses of the sale of such Shares) may discharge (and shall be applied in discharge of) the relevant employee's liability to the relevant Group Company in respect of a Tax