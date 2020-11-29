Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Billboard AD    5BP   BG1100088076

BILLBOARD AD

(5BP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Billboard : Interim Consilidated Financial Statements as of 30.09.2020

11/29/2020 | 06:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Consilidated Financial Statements as of 30.09.2020

2020.11.26

BILLBOARD AD filed with FSC, BSE-Sofia AD and presented to the public its consolidated interim financial statements as of 30.09.2020.

Pursuant to the unaudited consolidated financial statements of BILLBOARD AD, drawn up according to the IAS/IFRS as of 30.09.2020 the company reported total net sales revenues in the amount of BGN 20 350 000 compared to BGN 26 163 000 for the same period of 2019 which represents a decrease of the net sales revenues by 22.22 %. As of 30.09.2020 the consolidated production net sales revenues of BILLBOARD AD were in the amount of BGN 20 289 000 compared to the consolidated production net sales revenues registered by 30.09.2019 in the amount of BGN 23 723 000 which represents a decrease of the company's consolidated production net sales revenues by 14.48 %. As of 30.09.2020 the consolidated service net sales revenues of BILLBOARD AD were in the amount of BGN 61 000 compared to the consolidated service net sales revenues registered by 30.09.2019 in the amount of BGN 2 440 000.

As of 30.09.2020 BILLBOARD AD reported consolidated profit before taxes in the amount of BGN 389 000 compared to the consolidated profit before taxes in the amount of BGN 680 000 for the same period of 2019 which represents a decrease of the company's consolidated profit before taxes by 42.79 %. The consolidated net profit of BILLBOARD AD as of 30.09.2020, related to the owners of the parent company is in the amount of BGN 138 000 compared to the consolidated net profit, related to the owners of the parent company as of 30.09.2019 in the amount of BGN 406 000.

As of 30.09.2020 the earnings before taxes and depreciation and amortization, increased with the financial expenses and decreased with the financial incomes (EBITDA) of BILLBOARD AD on a consolidated basis were in the amount of BGN 2 202 000 compared to the EBITDA on a consolidated basis reported by 30.09.2019 in the amount of BGN 3 068 000.

As of 30.09.2020 the earnings before taxes and depreciation and amortization, increased by the financial expenses and decreased by the financial incomes (EBIT) of BILLBOARD AD on a consolidated basis were in the amount of BGN 649 000 compared to the EBIT on a consolidated basis reported by 30.09.2019 in the amount of BGN 1 333 000.

Disclaimer

Billboard AD Sofia published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 11:42:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BILLBOARD AD
06:43aBILLBOARD : Interim Consilidated Financial Statements as of 30.09.2020
PU
11/07BILLBOARD : Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 30.09.2020
PU
10/01BILLBOARD : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of 30.06.2020
PU
09/27BILLBOARD : Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 30.06.2020
PU
09/10BILLBOARD : Interim Consilidated Financial Statements as of 31.03.2020
PU
09/07BILLBOARD : Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 31.03.2020
PU
02/20BILLBOARD : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31.12.2019
PU
01/30BILLBOARD : Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 31.12.2019
PU
2019BILLBOARD : Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 30.06.2019
PU
2019BILLBOARD : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31.03.2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 35,5 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net income 2019 -3,29 M -2,01 M -2,01 M
Net Debt 2019 13,1 M 8,01 M 8,01 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,05x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,33 M 2,04 M 2,03 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 453
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart BILLBOARD AD
Duration : Period :
Billboard AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kalin Vasilev Genchev Chairman
Stefan Vasilev Genchev Executive Director
Borislav Hristov Borisov Independent Director
Asen Georgiev Kostadinov Independent Director
Teodora Stoimenova Manager-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILLBOARD AD-50.67%2
CIMPRESS PLC-24.97%2 454
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.-10.22%1 237
ORELL FÜSSLI AG-0.10%215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ