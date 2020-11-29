Billboard : Interim Consilidated Financial Statements as of 30.09.2020

Interim Consilidated Financial Statements as of 30.09.2020

2020.11.26

BILLBOARD AD filed with FSC, BSE-Sofia AD and presented to the public its consolidated interim financial statements as of 30.09.2020.

Pursuant to the unaudited consolidated financial statements of BILLBOARD AD, drawn up according to the IAS/IFRS as of 30.09.2020 the company reported total net sales revenues in the amount of BGN 20 350 000 compared to BGN 26 163 000 for the same period of 2019 which represents a decrease of the net sales revenues by 22.22 %. As of 30.09.2020 the consolidated production net sales revenues of BILLBOARD AD were in the amount of BGN 20 289 000 compared to the consolidated production net sales revenues registered by 30.09.2019 in the amount of BGN 23 723 000 which represents a decrease of the company's consolidated production net sales revenues by 14.48 %. As of 30.09.2020 the consolidated service net sales revenues of BILLBOARD AD were in the amount of BGN 61 000 compared to the consolidated service net sales revenues registered by 30.09.2019 in the amount of BGN 2 440 000.

As of 30.09.2020 BILLBOARD AD reported consolidated profit before taxes in the amount of BGN 389 000 compared to the consolidated profit before taxes in the amount of BGN 680 000 for the same period of 2019 which represents a decrease of the company's consolidated profit before taxes by 42.79 %. The consolidated net profit of BILLBOARD AD as of 30.09.2020, related to the owners of the parent company is in the amount of BGN 138 000 compared to the consolidated net profit, related to the owners of the parent company as of 30.09.2019 in the amount of BGN 406 000.

As of 30.09.2020 the earnings before taxes and depreciation and amortization, increased with the financial expenses and decreased with the financial incomes (EBITDA) of BILLBOARD AD on a consolidated basis were in the amount of BGN 2 202 000 compared to the EBITDA on a consolidated basis reported by 30.09.2019 in the amount of BGN 3 068 000.

As of 30.09.2020 the earnings before taxes and depreciation and amortization, increased by the financial expenses and decreased by the financial incomes (EBIT) of BILLBOARD AD on a consolidated basis were in the amount of BGN 649 000 compared to the EBIT on a consolidated basis reported by 30.09.2019 in the amount of BGN 1 333 000.