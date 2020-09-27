Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Billboard AD    5BP   BG1100088076

BILLBOARD AD

(5BP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Billboard : Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 30.06.2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 30.06.2020

2020.09.25

BILLBOARD AD filed with FSC, BSE-Sofia AD and presented to the public its individual interim financial statements as of 30.06.2020.

Pursuant to the unaudited individual financial statements of BILLBOARD AD, drawn up according to the IAS/IFRS, as of 30.06.2020 the company reported total individual net sales revenues in the amount of BGN 3 154 000 compared to BGN 4 093 000 for the same period of 2019 which represents a decrease of the net sales revenues by 22.94 %. As of 30.06.2020 the individual production net sales revenues of BILLBOARD AD were in the amount of BGN 3 115 000 compared to the individual production net sales revenues reported by 30.06.2019 in the amount of BGN 4 045 000 which represents a decrease of the company's individual production net sales revenues by 22.99 %.

As of 30.06.2020 BILLBOARD AD reported individual profit before taxes in the amount of BGN 58 000 compared to the individual profit before taxes for the same period of 2019 in the amount of BGN 182 000 which represents a decrease of the individual profit before taxes of the company by 68.13 %.

As of 30.06.2020 the earnings before taxes and depreciation and amortization, increased by the financial expenses and decreased by the financial incomes of the BILBOARD AD on an individual basis were to the amount of BGN 456 000 compared to EBITDA as of 30.06.2019 in the amount of BGN 860 000.

As of 30.06.2020 the earnings before taxes, increased by the financial expenses and decreased by the financial incomes (EBIT) of BILBOARD AD on an individual basis were in the amount of BGN 11 000 compared to EBIT in the amount of BGN 373 000 as of 30.06.2019.

Във връзка с предходно уведомление от ръководството на БИЛБОРД АД

2020.05.29

Във връзка с предходно уведомление от ръководството на БИЛБОРД АД от 30.03.2020 г. относно удължаване на срока за представяне на годишния одитиран индивидуален финансов отчет на дружеството към 31.12.2019 г., с настоящото бихме желали да уведомим, че към настоящия момент одитната процедура все още не е приключила.

Disclaimer

Billboard AD Sofia published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 20:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BILLBOARD AD
04:25pBILLBOARD : Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 30.06.2020
PU
09/10BILLBOARD : Interim Consilidated Financial Statements as of 31.03.2020
PU
09/07BILLBOARD : Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 31.03.2020
PU
02/20BILLBOARD : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31.12.2019
PU
01/30BILLBOARD : Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 31.12.2019
PU
2019BILLBOARD : Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 30.06.2019
PU
2019BILLBOARD : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31.03.2019
PU
2018BILLBOARD : Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 30.09.2018
PU
2018BILLBOARD : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements as of 31.03.2018
PU
2018BILLBOARD : Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 31.03.2018
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 35,5 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
Net income 2019 -3,29 M -1,96 M -1,96 M
Net Debt 2019 13,1 M 7,82 M 7,82 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,05x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,27 M 1,94 M 1,95 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 453
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart BILLBOARD AD
Duration : Period :
Billboard AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kalin Vasilev Genchev Chairman
Stefan Vasilev Genchev Executive Director
Borislav Hristov Borisov Independent Director
Asen Georgiev Kostadinov Independent Director
Teodora Stoimenova Manager-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILLBOARD AD-51.56%2
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-24.63%5 932
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.-30.61%5 141
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-19.72%1 956
CIMPRESS PLC-42.51%1 880
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.-10.52%1 181
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group