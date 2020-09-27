Billboard : Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 30.06.2020

Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 30.06.2020

2020.09.25

BILLBOARD AD filed with FSC, BSE-Sofia AD and presented to the public its individual interim financial statements as of 30.06.2020.

Pursuant to the unaudited individual financial statements of BILLBOARD AD, drawn up according to the IAS/IFRS, as of 30.06.2020 the company reported total individual net sales revenues in the amount of BGN 3 154 000 compared to BGN 4 093 000 for the same period of 2019 which represents a decrease of the net sales revenues by 22.94 %. As of 30.06.2020 the individual production net sales revenues of BILLBOARD AD were in the amount of BGN 3 115 000 compared to the individual production net sales revenues reported by 30.06.2019 in the amount of BGN 4 045 000 which represents a decrease of the company's individual production net sales revenues by 22.99 %.

As of 30.06.2020 BILLBOARD AD reported individual profit before taxes in the amount of BGN 58 000 compared to the individual profit before taxes for the same period of 2019 in the amount of BGN 182 000 which represents a decrease of the individual profit before taxes of the company by 68.13 %.

As of 30.06.2020 the earnings before taxes and depreciation and amortization, increased by the financial expenses and decreased by the financial incomes of the BILBOARD AD on an individual basis were to the amount of BGN 456 000 compared to EBITDA as of 30.06.2019 in the amount of BGN 860 000.

As of 30.06.2020 the earnings before taxes, increased by the financial expenses and decreased by the financial incomes (EBIT) of BILBOARD AD on an individual basis were in the amount of BGN 11 000 compared to EBIT in the amount of BGN 373 000 as of 30.06.2019.