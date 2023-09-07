07.09.2023 16:11:10 (local time)

BSE Board of Directors adopted the following decision at a session held under Record of Proceedings No. 48 of 07 September 2023:

With reference to the decision of the BSE Board of Directors adopted under Record of Proceedings No. 80 of 16 December 2022 for placing the issue of shares of Billboard AD-Sofia (BBRD), ISIN BG1100088076, under surveillance for nine (9) months, and to the fact that the issuer has met the requirements of Art. 6 (2), items 1 and 1 of Part III - Listing Rules, the surveillance of the said issue of shares is terminated by confirming its listing on the Standard Equities Segment of the BSE Main Market.

