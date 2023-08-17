Billerud introduces new regional organization for Europe and appoints acting CFO

Billerud is introducing a new organization whereby the company harmonizes and operates its business in two distinct geographical regions - Europe and North America. Billerud further appoints Andrei Krés as acting CFO, effective immediately.





Matthew Hirst, previously EVP Commercial, has been appointed President of Billerud Europe and will lead the new European organization consisting of Commercial, Operations and Procurement & Wood Supply functions. Kevin Kuznicki remains President of the North American organization.

"I'm pleased that Matthew has taken the position of leading the Europe region, and I'm convinced he will take the region forward on the journey to challenge conventional packaging solutions and create the packaging of tomorrow", says Ivar Vatne, acting CEO and President of Billerud.

"As we look ahead, we now have a harmonized, clear and simple operating model with two geographical regions that will create value in each market", Ivar Vatne continues.

"I am convinced that the new structure for Europe will create positive synergies for the entire European value chain and contribute to better long-term profitability," says Matthew Hirst, appointed President of Billerud Europe.

In addition, Andrei Krés, has been appointed as acting CFO and will be part of the Group Management Team. Andrei Krés holds a bachelor's degree in business and economics from Lund University and has held various positions in Billerud, most recently as the Vice President of the Group Finance function.

For further information, please contact:

Ivar Vatne, acting CEO and President, Billerud, +46 70 373 35 07

Billerud's press office, +46 920 24 04 91, press@billerud.com

The information was submitted for publication on August 17, 2023 at 08:45 a.m. CET via the above contact persons.